Bridgewater Baseball Drops Game One of Double Header Against Visiting McDaniel
By About the Contributors Communication, TechnologyCulture Major,... Find all Eagles' sports newsvideo on...,13 days ago
Bridgewater, Va. – The Bridgewater College baseball team played host to McDaniel for a doubleheader early Saturday afternoon but fell 13-11. The Eagles came into...
