Madelyn Cline’s Best Fashion Moments Through the Years: Mini dresses, Bodycon Fits and More

Gorgeous girl! Madelyn Cline doesn't just slay on screen — she also commands attention on the red carpet.

The South Carolina native is best known for her role as Sarah Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks , a show where a group of teenagers are on a treasure hunt. Since the fan-favorite mystery series premiered in 2020, Cline has also had roles on the big screen including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , Boy Erased , What Breaks the Ice and more — all while returning to play Sarah every season on OBX. While her TV wardrobe may consist of dirty clothes while her character is on the run, the model always slays on the red carpet.

Cline showed off one of her most standout looks at the season 3 premiere of Outer Banks in February 2023. The blonde beauty wore a baby blue Stella McCartney gown featuring a scoop neckline, sparkly fabric and bodycon fit. She paired the frock with gold open-toed heels, which made it look as if she was walking on the sand at the premiere.

For her glam at the premiere, the Originals alum sported a fresh face, showing off her freckles, peachy lips, feathered eyebrows and rosy cheeks . The actress also rocked warm eyeshadow that blended to her crease. Her blown-out locks were parted down the middle.

The Savannah Sunrise alum often dons a fresh face. In December 2022, Cline opened up to Vogue about her go-to makeup routine, during which she told the fashion publication that she likes "feeling dewy." As she applied makeup in the tutorial video, she revealed she likes to play up her freckles whenever possible. After covering up some of her natural freckles with the NARS Light Reflecting Reflection foundation, she drew them back on to look more like herself. “I have little freckles that get covered up with makeup, and I just like to go in and bring them back out,” the This Is the Night star said while using the Freck Beauty the Original Freckle Freck wand.

Another showstopping look the actress rocked was at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2023 . She stunted a Givenchy piece featuring a straight neckline, protruding feathers from head to toe, and spaghetti straps. She completed the look with pointed toed pumps and diamond and emerald earrings.

The movie star’s hair was styled in classic old Hollywood waves, and she again looked radiant with a light coverage foundation, winged eyeliner and mascara. Celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco created the fabulous look with Elf Cosmetics primer, bronzer, eyeshadows and eyeliner .

From bold makeup looks to plunging necklines, we’re taking a look back at Cline’s most memorable looks on the red carpet.