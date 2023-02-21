Open in App
Manlius, NY
See more from this location?
Eagle Newspapers

Brandon J. Schmidt, 31

By Jennifer Wing,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4KAo_0kuZW6Rh00

Brandon J. Schmidt, 31, of Manlius, died unexpectedly on Feb. 17, 2023. Brandon was born on July 25, 1991, in Beaumont, Texas.

He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Ellen Schmidt; daughter, Xiomara Schmidt; son, Rupert Schmidt; uncle, Albert Jacobs; aunt, Lynne Hendrickson; and uncle, Brad Schmidt.

Brandon was predeceased by his grandparents, William Schmidt, Jacqueline Wells, and Albert and Mary Jacobs.

Brandon was an amazing person with a very big heart. He attended Fayetteville-Manlius High School. He was an abstract artist and loved music. He was a Cub Scout, played the tuba, ran with his father and was proud they ran a marathon. Brandon loved hiking and nature.

Brandon was a hard worker. He has worked as a commercial printer, quality control technician and a line cook.

Most of all, Brandon was a loving father and loved his two children very much.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. The service will follow the calling hours at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Manlius Village Cemetery on Military Drive in Manlius.

Contributions may be made to the Food Bank of CNY or the Rescue Mission.

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Griffin V. Gory, 17
Manlius, NY3 days ago
Sidney R. Fisher, 85
Homer, NY4 days ago
Mildred G. Tracy, 87
Skaneateles, NY4 days ago
Alfred L. Marshall, 60
Cazenovia, NY4 days ago
Wilma C. McGlasson
Skaneateles, NY4 days ago
Trudy Rasimas, 96
Fayetteville, NY6 days ago
James Frederick Evans III, 69
Cazenovia, NY4 days ago
CNY Land Trust announces commemorative walk
Fayetteville, NY2 days ago
Kate Putman repeats as state indoor track champion in 1,500-meter run
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Cazenovia girls indoor track celebrates 2022-23 season
Cazenovia, NY19 hours ago
Westhill girls stopped by Cortland in Class B sectional final
Cortland, NY1 day ago
Rescuers return missing husky to Manlius owner
Manlius, NY6 days ago
Baldwinsville indoor track runners medal at state championships
Baldwinsville, NY1 day ago
West Genesee retains sectional Division I ice hockey crown
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
CBA/J-D ice hockey falls to Skaneateles in Division II sectional final
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Chittenango boys volleyball drops five-set sectional final to Oneida
Chittenango, NY2 days ago
Cazenovia Community Preschool plans annual gala at the Lincklaen House
Cazenovia, NY7 days ago
Hoyt to be inducted into SAMMYS Hall of Fame
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
Baldwinsville BOE appoints DeBarbieri to be next superintendent
Baldwinsville, NY6 days ago
Westhill boys basketball tops Marcellus for Class B sectional title
Marcellus, NY15 hours ago
Baldwinsville hockey stopped again by West Genesee in sectional final
Baldwinsville, NY3 days ago
Meet the Liverpool 2022 Business of the Year
Liverpool, NY6 days ago
Liverpool boys basketball repeats as sectional Class AA champions
Liverpool, NY10 hours ago
West Genny students receive recognition in Model UN conference
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Liverpool girls basketball beats C-NS for first sectional title in 16 years
Liverpool, NY1 day ago
Pewter Spoon to support 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake response
Cazenovia, NY7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy