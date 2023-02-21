Brandon J. Schmidt, 31, of Manlius, died unexpectedly on Feb. 17, 2023. Brandon was born on July 25, 1991, in Beaumont, Texas.

He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Ellen Schmidt; daughter, Xiomara Schmidt; son, Rupert Schmidt; uncle, Albert Jacobs; aunt, Lynne Hendrickson; and uncle, Brad Schmidt.

Brandon was predeceased by his grandparents, William Schmidt, Jacqueline Wells, and Albert and Mary Jacobs.

Brandon was an amazing person with a very big heart. He attended Fayetteville-Manlius High School. He was an abstract artist and loved music. He was a Cub Scout, played the tuba, ran with his father and was proud they ran a marathon. Brandon loved hiking and nature.

Brandon was a hard worker. He has worked as a commercial printer, quality control technician and a line cook.

Most of all, Brandon was a loving father and loved his two children very much.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. The service will follow the calling hours at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Manlius Village Cemetery on Military Drive in Manlius.

Contributions may be made to the Food Bank of CNY or the Rescue Mission.

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.