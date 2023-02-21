Kelsea Ballerini Says She ‘Didn’t Want’ a Wedding, Slams Morgan Evans for ‘Taking Half the House That He Didn’t Pay For’

“Yeah, it did,” she responds. “ As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided , he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for. How was I married to this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”
“I would have searched the whole world over for you / Took a flight, through the night / To be that shoulder for you, and / I would've let go if you wanted me to,” he sings. “How many times did you say you loved me / When it wasn't true? / I’m just wondering / How long has it been over for you?”
She seemingly fired back at the track directly in her six-song EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat , which dropped on February 14.
“And now you're saying that you're lost, and that's lost on me / Years of sitting across from me in therapy,” she sings in “Blindsided.” The lyrics continue: “I know the truth is hard to hear, but it wasn't hard to find / Baby, were you blindsided or were you just blind?”
She also references dividing up their assets in “Penthouse.”
“I bought the house with a fence, enough room for some kids, a backyard for Dibs / And I thought that would make it all better, and maybe forever wouldn't feel like the walls closing in,” the song says.
The bridge reads: “It hurts putting s—t in a box / And now we don't talk / And it stings rolling up the welcome mat / Knowing you got half.”
