RIA approves over $2.7M for Duplin Airpark Business and Industrial Park

KENANSVILLE — The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority recently announced the approval of a $2,750,500 grant requested under the state’s Industrial Development Fund — Utility Account program to assist Duplin County with infrastructure improvements in the Duplin Airpark Business and Industrial Park.

“Scotty Summerlin, our new EDC Director applied for and won that grant,” said George Futrelle, Airport Director/Assistant County Manager. “We are thankful for his efforts and excited about what this grant means for the development of Airpark.”

"We are extremely excited! This is another big win for the Duplin County Economic Development Commission (EDC) and Duplin County," said Scotty Summerlin, Duplin County Economic Development Commission executive director, explaining the grant helps their efforts to provide needed infrastructure to Duplin's Business and Industrial Parks.

"For this particular grant, the work includes access roads and extensions of water and sewer mains within Airpark. We work hand-in-hand with the Airport because it is essentially one Business Center on either side of Airport Road," said Summerlin. "The project links with other awarded grants to complete engineering and design work and build another access road within Airpark. The work advances our efforts for product development, so that we can entice existing, expanding and new businesses to build in Duplin County."

This funding is part of 13 other grant approvals to other governments totaling $6,644,500, which include commitments to create a total of 324 jobs in the state.

“North Carolina’s overall success is rooted in the growth of our rural communities,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “These grants provide the necessary infrastructure support that will yield more jobs, investments, and increased prosperity.”

The public investment in these projects will attract more than $31.5 million in private investment to North Carolina.

“Following another record year for economic development, increasing economic opportunities for North Carolina’s rural communities with improvements to building and utility infrastructure remains a top priority of mine,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our partnerships with local governments will enhance rural North Carolina’s competitive edge and increase our economy statewide.”