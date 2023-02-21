Open in App
Cazenovia, NY
See more from this location?
Eagle Newspapers

Wilma Brownback

By Jennifer Wing,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoaR3_0kuYjcJA00

Wilma Lorraine Grunert Brownback died peacefully at home on Feb. 16, 2023. Born in Ithaca, N.Y., on April 6, 1931, to her loving parents Helen Case and Frederick Karl Grunert, Wilma’s wonderfully long life is a story with many chapters.

As a girl, she and her family resided in Ithaca, Phelps and Syracuse. After graduating from Nottingham High School in 1949, she attended William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y., graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

As a young college grad, she embarked on her first career adventure, traveling cross-country by train to market home products for Procter and Gamble. Eventually she settled in Philadelphia and enjoyed city life with roommates that became lifelong friends. While working at an advertising agency, she met and married Russell J. Brownback, Jr. The newlyweds moved to suburban Malvern, PA, and later welcomed Lydia Anne and Russell J. III.

In 1974 Wilma relocated with her children to Cazenovia, where she navigated the challenges of single motherhood. In the late 1970s she worked at Morrisville College as a tutor for special-needs students, and in the early 1980s she began working at Ridge Associates in Cazenovia, where she was an editor for the rest of her career. She thrived during her 19 years at Ridge, immersed in the company’s warm and collegial culture and forming friendships that lasted for the rest of her life.

After retirement, Wilma was active at Eastern Hills Bible Church in Manlius and enjoyed the company of dozens of dear friends and her cherished family. She particularly loved doting on her four precious grandsons.

Wilma deeply loved Cazenovia and her home on Lincklaen Street, where she lived for 43 years. She was passionate about genealogy and was an authority on her family’s Cazenovia lineage, which dates back to 1803. As the unofficial family historian, she was the go-to for long-forgotten details about everything.

Most of all, Wilma will be remembered for her humble kindness and gift of encouragement. Everyone she encountered left her presence feeling just a little bit better about life and about themselves. Her gentle strength served as an example to her children and grandchildren and significantly shaped the lives they live today. Her memory will be cherished forever by all who knew her.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jerauld Grunert and Frederick Grunert of Cazenovia. She is survived by her children Lydia Brownback and Russ (Lisa) Brownback; four grandsons, Jamie, Sam, Drew, and Max Brownback; two sisters, Shirley Beckeman of Jamesville and Susan Ross of Hilton Head, SC; and beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Private graveside services will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. Contributions in Wilma’s memory may be made to CazCares, 101 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Alfred L. Marshall, 60
Cazenovia, NY4 days ago
James Frederick Evans III, 69
Cazenovia, NY4 days ago
Westhill girls stopped by Cortland in Class B sectional final
Cortland, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sidney R. Fisher, 85
Homer, NY4 days ago
Kate Putman repeats as state indoor track champion in 1,500-meter run
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Griffin V. Gory, 17
Manlius, NY3 days ago
Cazenovia girls indoor track celebrates 2022-23 season
Cazenovia, NY18 hours ago
CNY Land Trust announces commemorative walk
Fayetteville, NY2 days ago
Wilma C. McGlasson
Skaneateles, NY4 days ago
Chittenango boys volleyball drops five-set sectional final to Oneida
Chittenango, NY2 days ago
West Genesee retains sectional Division I ice hockey crown
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Baldwinsville indoor track runners medal at state championships
Baldwinsville, NY1 day ago
Trudy Rasimas, 96
Fayetteville, NY6 days ago
Mildred Schultz, 81
Weedsport, NY9 days ago
Rescuers return missing husky to Manlius owner
Manlius, NY6 days ago
CBA/J-D ice hockey falls to Skaneateles in Division II sectional final
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Liverpool girls basketball beats C-NS for first sectional title in 16 years
Liverpool, NY1 day ago
Liverpool boys basketball repeats as sectional Class AA champions
Liverpool, NY10 hours ago
Mildred G. Tracy, 87
Skaneateles, NY4 days ago
Westhill boys basketball tops Marcellus for Class B sectional title
Marcellus, NY15 hours ago
West Genny students receive recognition in Model UN conference
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Baldwinsville hockey stopped again by West Genesee in sectional final
Baldwinsville, NY3 days ago
Partnership in Skaneateles honored
Skaneateles, NY10 days ago
Cazenovia Community Preschool plans annual gala at the Lincklaen House
Cazenovia, NY7 days ago
Chittenango’s Andrew Bailey is state 189-pound wrestling champion
Chittenango, NY8 days ago
Meet the Liverpool 2022 Business of the Year
Liverpool, NY6 days ago
Baldwinsville BOE appoints DeBarbieri to be next superintendent
Baldwinsville, NY6 days ago
Hoyt to be inducted into SAMMYS Hall of Fame
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
Minoa hosts wintertime marathon
Minoa, NY12 days ago
Bishop Grimes again stopped in semifinals by New Hartford
New Hartford, NY9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy