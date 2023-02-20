’14 hurt’ in Bedford, Ohio explosion with shock pics of debris and victim pulled from rubble after industrial plant fire

AT LEAST 14 people have been injured with one in critical condition following a terrifying explosion at a metal manufacturing facility.

Witnesses reported hearing a massive boom that sent debris flying and sparked the devastating building fire at the Oakwood, Ohio, I. Schumann & Co location on Monday.

A Bedford, Ohio, manufacturing facility has erupted in flames after witnesses reported hearing a boom that reportedly injured at least 14

Dramatic photos and videos taken from the scene show the skies black with smoke while multiple firetrucks attempt to put out the flames.

One person was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment in a helicopter while the status of the other reported victims remains unclear, Oakwood Fire Department officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"It's a foundry, so you're dealing with molten hot metal - so there's always an inherent danger," authorities told ABC affiliate News 5.