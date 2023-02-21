Open in App
Odenton, MD
Sampson Independent

I-40 head-on collision claims two drivers

By Staff reports,

12 days ago
Two motorists were killed in the early-morning hours Tuesday morning on Interstate 40 in Sampson County in an apparent head-on collision, the details of which are sketchy at this point. The NC Highway Patrol reported that one of the vehicles was traveling west in the eastbound lane prior to the deadly collision.

The wreck happened just minutes before 1 a.m., near the 354 mile marker, according to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County.

A vehicle being driven by Kerry Anthony Gerald, 20, of Odenton, Md., was traveling east on I-40, in the left lane, when it was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by Russell Scott Kee, 54, of Grifton, NC, which was traveling west in the eastbound lane of I-40, according to reports from First Sgt. James E. Stahl of Sampson.

Both drivers were killed as a result, patrol officials said.

Stahl said the information was the only he was able to release at this point. Potential contributing factors were not immediately known.

