Atlanta police search for 12-year-old boy who disappeared after being disciplined late Monday

Atlanta police are looking for a 12-year-old boy last seen late Monday night.

The mother of 12-year-old Janari Morrison said her child ran out of the family’s home on Bent Creek Way he was being disciplined and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said Morrison is 4 feet, 10 inches and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

When the boy disappeared, they were last seen wearing eyeglasses white t-shirt, red Christmas pajamas, black Nike socks, and no shoes.

According to police, Morrison was last seen at around 11:30 p.m.

Anyone who has information on Morrison’s whereabouts, please contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-2652 or email wwalters@atlantaga.gov

