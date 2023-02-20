Open in App
Lakeland, FL
Fun facts about the Lakeland Magic, Florida Tropics and Lakeland Flying Tigers

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzKo0_0kuWqwbX00

Fans celebrate with Florida Tropics players. | Photo via Christopher Arnold + the Florida Tropics

Here in Lakeland, you don’t have to travel to a big city to find exciting sports. Swan City is home to three professional and minor league sports teams that bring major
excitement. Whether you consider yourself a hooper, batter, or striker, there’s a team for you to root for .

The beautiful game ⚽

You can find the Florida Tropics Soccer Club playing arena matches indoors at the RP Funding Center and outdoor matches at Auburndale’s Lake Myrtle Sports Complex . The team was the United Premier Soccer League championship winner in 2019. Their season lasts from December - April , and you can
purchase tickets to their four remaining home games now. Fun fact: The Tropics organization also oversees a youth soccer league, the newly named Swan City SC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILdcM_0kuWqwbX00

Look out for Swish, the Magic’s mascot, at home games. | Photo via The Lakeland Magic

Photo via The Lakeland Magic



Nothin’ but net 🏀

Catch a Lakeland Magic game, the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic . The team typically plays from November - April at the RP Funding Center, and the Magic won their first G League Championship in 2021. Keep an eye out for their upcoming promotional games , and support the team by wearing Magic blue , black , and silver
.
Fun fact: The Lakeland Magic was previously based out of Erie, Pennsylvania and was called the Erie Bayhawks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWZh9_0kuWqwbX00

Is there anything more classic than a baseball game on a sunny day? | Photo by @kvb05

Photo by @ kvb05



Take me out to the ballgame

Root, root, root for the home team at a Lakeland Flying Tigers
game. The Flying Tigers are the minor league affiliate of the Detroit Tigers , who also play their spring training games in Lakeland . Head to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium wearing your Tigers merch April - September where each game has a different promotion. Fun fact: The Flying Tigers’ relationship with the Detroit Tigers is the longest-running unbroken affiliate relationship in professional baseball.
