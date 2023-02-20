Fun facts about the Lakeland Magic, Florida Tropics and Lakeland Flying Tigers
11 days ago
Here in Lakeland, you don’t have to travel to a big city to find exciting sports. Swan City is home to three professional and minor league sports teams that bring major excitement. Whether you consider yourself a hooper, batter, or striker, there’s a team for you to root for .
The beautiful game ⚽
You can find the Florida Tropics Soccer Club playing arena matches indoors at the RP Funding Center and outdoor matches at Auburndale’s Lake Myrtle Sports Complex . The team was the United Premier Soccer League championship winner in 2019. Their season lasts from December - April , and you can purchase tickets to their four remaining home games now. Fun fact: The Tropics organization also oversees a youth soccer league, the newly named Swan City SC.
Nothin’ but net 🏀
Catch a Lakeland Magic game, the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic . The team typically plays from November - April at the RP Funding Center, and the Magic won their first G League Championship in 2021. Keep an eye out for their upcoming promotional games , and support the team by wearing Magic blue , black , and silver . Fun fact: The Lakeland Magic was previously based out of Erie, Pennsylvania and was called the Erie Bayhawks.
Take me out to the ballgame ⚾
Root, root, root for the home team at a Lakeland Flying Tigers game. The Flying Tigers are the minor league affiliate of the Detroit Tigers , who also play their spring training games in Lakeland . Head to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium wearing your Tigers merch April - September where each game has a different promotion. Fun fact: The Flying Tigers’ relationship with the Detroit Tigers is the longest-running unbroken affiliate relationship in professional baseball.
Comments / 0