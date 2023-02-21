metroatlantaceo.com

Longtime Atlanta Civil Rights and Employment Lawyer Ed Buckley Adds Three Name Partners to Firm, becoming Buckley Bala Wilson Mew LLP By Staff Report, 13 days ago

There is a new firm in Midtown Atlanta: Buckley Bala Wilson Mew LLP (www.bbwmlaw.com), opened for business on February 1. The new name reflects the ...