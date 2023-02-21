Change location
These Target mirrors will make your teeny tiny apartment look so much bigger
By Louise Oliphant,12 days ago
Forget doing your makeup, checking yourself out, or taking that all-important OOTD pic, your mirror is more than a place to keep your face in check. Mirrors are a must-have decor item in small apartments. Their light-reflecting capabilities make them work overtime, giving you a piece of decor that gives the illusion of more space. Put them in your teeny bedroom, entryway, kitchen/dining area, or fill a wall with them. Believe me, your home will double in size.
But stylish, on-trend mirrors can be expensive, and if you're wanting to buy more than one (at least), then we're talking some serious $$$. So where can you find cheap but chic options? Target, obvi. Everyone's favorite store has round mirrors, full-length mirrors, options that light up, and over-the-door picks, all for a pretty reasonable price — including the $7 Target mirror that's transforming shoppers' apartments.
So if you're after the perfect mirror (or a few to create a wall of them), these are the six styles your teeny home will appreciate.
6 Target mirrors to maximize space
Full-length Target mirrors
$71. Room Essentials Door Mirror
Dimensions: 13.5" x 49.5"
Color: Black, white
Try the $7 Target mirror wall hack with this one.
$892. Kohana Full-Length Mirror Wall
Dimensions: 64" x 21"
Colors: Gold, rose gold, sapphire
Because a pop of color is always fun
$1203. Full Length Floor Mirror Gold - Threshold
Dimensions: 20" x 58"
Colors: Gold
It's giving Art Deco
Target wall mirror
$49.994. Arched Metal Frame Mirror Brass Finish
Size: 17.5" x 21.25"
Color: Brass
Something a little chic
$805. Pharmacy Mirror - Threshold
Size: 20" x 30"
Color: Black, pewter, brass
Shelves, please!
$806. Gilded Decorative Mirror - Opalhouse
Dimensions: 28.5" x 18.2"
Colors: Brass
Something of an Anthropologie dupe
Target round mirror
$30.497. Franc Round Hanging Wall Mirror
Dimensions : 17.5"
Colors: Gold, rose gold, silver
Hang this one up with a Command hook
$68. Plastic Vanity Mirror - Room Essentials
Dimensions: 8.54 " x 4.72"
Colors: White, black
To get those brows on fleek
$609. Round Decorative Wall Mirror - Project 62
Dimensions: 28"
Colors: Black, silver, brass
You can't beat a classic round mirror
Comments / 0