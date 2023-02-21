These Target mirrors will make your teeny tiny apartment look so much bigger

Forget doing your makeup, checking yourself out, or taking that all-important OOTD pic, your mirror is more than a place to keep your face in check. Mirrors are a must-have decor item in small apartments. Their light-reflecting capabilities make them work overtime, giving you a piece of decor that gives the illusion of more space. Put them in your teeny bedroom, entryway, kitchen/dining area, or fill a wall with them. Believe me, your home will double in size.

But stylish, on-trend mirrors can be expensive, and if you're wanting to buy more than one (at least), then we're talking some serious $$$. So where can you find cheap but chic options? Target, obvi. Everyone's favorite store has round mirrors, full-length mirrors, options that light up, and over-the-door picks, all for a pretty reasonable price — including the $7 Target mirror that's transforming shoppers' apartments.

So if you're after the perfect mirror (or a few to create a wall of them), these are the six styles your teeny home will appreciate.

6 Target mirrors to maximize space

Full-length Target mirrors

$7 1. Room Essentials Door Mirror

Dimensions: 13.5" x 49.5"

Color: Black, white

Try the $7 Target mirror wall hack with this one.

$89 2. Kohana Full-Length Mirror Wall

Dimensions: 64" x 21"

Colors: Gold, rose gold, sapphire

Because a pop of color is always fun

$120

3. Full Length Floor Mirror Gold - Threshold

Dimensions: 20" x 58"

Colors: Gold

It's giving Art Deco

Target wall mirror

$49.99 4. Arched Metal Frame Mirror Brass Finish

Size: 17.5" x 21.25"

Color: Brass

Something a little chic

$80

5. Pharmacy Mirror - Threshold

Size: 20" x 30"

Color: Black, pewter, brass

Shelves, please!

$80 6. Gilded Decorative Mirror - Opalhouse

Dimensions: 28.5" x 18.2"

Colors: Brass

Something of an Anthropologie dupe

Target round mirror

$30.49

7. Franc Round Hanging Wall Mirror

Dimensions : 17.5"

Colors: Gold, rose gold, silver

Hang this one up with a Command hook

$6 8. Plastic Vanity Mirror - Room Essentials

Dimensions: 8.54 " x 4.72"

Colors: White, black

To get those brows on fleek

$60

9. Round Decorative Wall Mirror - Project 62

Dimensions: 28"

Colors: Black, silver, brass

You can't beat a classic round mirror