Real Homes

These Target mirrors will make your teeny tiny apartment look so much bigger

By Louise Oliphant,

12 days ago

Forget doing your makeup, checking yourself out, or taking that all-important OOTD pic, your mirror is more than a place to keep your face in check. Mirrors are a must-have decor item in small apartments. Their light-reflecting capabilities make them work overtime, giving you a piece of decor that gives the illusion of more space. Put them in your teeny bedroom, entryway, kitchen/dining area, or fill a wall with them. Believe me, your home will double in size.

But stylish, on-trend mirrors can be expensive, and if you're wanting to buy more than one (at least), then we're talking some serious $$$. So where can you find cheap but chic options? Target, obvi. Everyone's favorite store has round mirrors, full-length mirrors, options that light up, and over-the-door picks, all for a pretty reasonable price — including the $7 Target mirror that's transforming shoppers' apartments.

So if you're after the perfect mirror (or a few to create a wall of them), these are the six styles your teeny home will appreciate.

6 Target mirrors to maximize space

Full-length Target mirrors

1. Room Essentials Door Mirror

Dimensions: 13.5" x 49.5"
Color: Black, white

Try the $7 Target mirror wall hack with this one.

2. Kohana Full-Length Mirror Wall

Dimensions: 64" x 21"
Colors: Gold, rose gold, sapphire

Because a pop of color is always fun

3. Full Length Floor Mirror Gold - Threshold

Dimensions: 20" x 58"
Colors: Gold

It's giving Art Deco

Target wall mirror

4. Arched Metal Frame Mirror Brass Finish

Size: 17.5" x 21.25"
Color: Brass

Something a little chic

5. Pharmacy Mirror - Threshold

Size: 20" x 30"
Color: Black, pewter, brass

Shelves, please!

6. Gilded Decorative Mirror - Opalhouse

Dimensions: 28.5" x 18.2"
Colors: Brass

Something of an Anthropologie dupe

Target round mirror

7. Franc Round Hanging Wall Mirror

Dimensions : 17.5"
Colors: Gold, rose gold, silver

Hang this one up with a Command hook

8. Plastic Vanity Mirror - Room Essentials

Dimensions: 8.54 " x 4.72"
Colors: White, black

To get those brows on fleek

9. Round Decorative Wall Mirror - Project 62

Dimensions: 28"
Colors: Black, silver, brass

You can't beat a classic round mirror

