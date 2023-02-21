Atlanta
Change location
See more from this location?
Atlanta, GA
savannahceo.com
ATL Nears 94 Million Passengers in 2022, Expects to Maintain World’s Busiest Status
By Staff Report,13 days ago
By Staff Report,13 days ago
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) marked a successful 2022 with increased passenger volume, concessions revenue, and construction activity. Additionally, the Airport continued the legacy of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0