Cervical spine injuries in spinal ankylosing disorders: results of single-stage posterior stabilization without posterolateral fusion.
13 days ago
13 days ago
Contributor: Roslind Karolina Hackenberg,Kristian Welle,Martin Gathen,Adnan Kasapovic,Michael Kehrer,Koroush Kabir. Patients with long-segment cervical spinal fusion resulting from spinal ankylosing disorders (SADs) are at high risk...
