Open in App
physiciansweekly.com

The roles of periaqueductal gray and dorsal raphe nucleus dopaminergic systems in the mechanisms of thermal hypersensitivity and depression in mice.

13 days ago
Contributor: Xingfeng Liu,Jingxin He,Wei Jiang,Song Wen,Zhi Xiao. Depression and thermal hypersensitivity share pathogenic features and symptomology, but their pathophysiologic interactions have not been fully eluidated....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy