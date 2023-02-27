NFL free agency 2023: Updated ranking of top 60 free agents, best players available by position

The NFL offseason isn't far from its official kickoff, just a month and a half away. Free agency and new league year opens on March 15 with the league legal tampering period beginning two days earlier.

Although the biggest prizes might again be available via trade like last year with Aaron Rodgers being on the block in Green Bay, there are still many talented unrestricted free agents set to test the open veteran market.

Some of these key players are bound to be re-signed or franchise-tagged before free agency, but many others will be allowed to find new teams based on their next contract values.

Here's our look at the best overall unrestricted free agents in the 2023 class and also breaking down the top players by position:

NFL free agency 2023: Ranking the top 50 players

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens (age: 26)

The Ravens would like to keep the dynamic dual threat one-time MVP QB but they must give in to specific terms, value and guaranteed money Jackson's camp should think he's worth. A tag-and-trade scenario is also in play.

2. Kaleb McGary, OT, Falcons (age: 27)

McGary had a dominant run-blocking season in his big breakout for Atlanta and should command top-market value at right tackle should the team not keep him.

3. Daniel Jones, QB, Giants (age: 25)

The Giants need to decide how much Jones is worth ($30 million range or up to $40 million) after not picking up his fifth-year option ahead of his best NFL season. Jones found his passing and running groove despite limited weapons under the strong offensive-minded combination of Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka. New York is likely to still lock him up long-term, but it's not a given.

4. Jason Kelce, C, Eagles (age: 35)

There's a chance, depending on the outcome of Super Bowl 57 playing opposite his tight end brother Travis, that this Kelce may retire. If he doesn't, he can still anchor the middle of a line at a high level.

5. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders (age: 24)

Jacobs won the rushing title with 1,653 yards and also led the league with 393 touches and 2,053 yards. He is a rare special workhorse still with limited wear and there's a good chance he stays in Las Vegas to keep thriving in Josh McDaniels' offense.

6. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Vikings (age: 28)

Tomlinson is one of the league's most disruptive interior pass rushers and he's also a solid force against the run.

7. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders (age: 31)

Carr had an unceremonious end to his long tenure in Oakland and Las Vegas but remains an above-average starter in the league dependent on some good pieces around him. He is efficient, but the concern is his lack of aggressiveness in using his downfield arm when throws aren't "safe."

8. Jessie Bates III, S, Bengals (age: 25)

Bates is an excellent run-stopping safety who won't return to Cincinnati after being franchise-tagged in 2023. He is also is pretty reliable making plays in coverage.

9. Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks (age: 32)

Smith had a Comeback Player of the Year season being elevated to replace Russell Wilson from journeyman backup status. The Seahawks would like to bring him back on a reasonable contract, but it also might have him bridge the position for a rookie.

10. Javon Hargrave, DT, Eagles (age: 29)

Hargrave's job is to get upfield and get to the quarterback with inside pressure and he's done it well for three seasons in Philadelphia, highlighted by his career 11 sacks.

11. Bobby Wagner, LB, Rams (age: 32)

Wagner had a big first and only season in Los Angeles after coming down from rival Seattle. He remains an elite run defender but is also very active vs. the pass.

12. Lavonte David, ILB, Buccaneers (age: 33)

David is near the end of his career as a well-rounded playmaker but he can still provide plenty of pop vs. run and pass with savvy leadership to go with it.

13. Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Chiefs (age: 26)

Brown is sometimes up-and-down with his play but he still grades out as a sound left tackle in front of Patrick Mahomes.

14. Isaac Seumalo, G, Eagles (age: 29)

Seumalo is another strong interior piece of Philadelphia's league best offensive line with pass protection being his best asset.

15. Ethan Pocic, C, Browns (age: 27)

Pocic has been solid in every capacity coming over from the Seahawks replacing J.C. Tretter.

16. Brandon Graham, EDGE, Eagles (age: 34)

Graham has come back from a 2021 season lost to injury to post some his best play from his long career, including a career-high 11 sacks.

17. Jimmie Ward, S, 49ers (age: 31)

Ward can sometimes be a liability in coverage and doesn't offer much as a pass rusher but he still plays like an active linebacker vs. the run.

18. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants (age: 25)

Barkley had an important explosive and healthy season as their workhorse and the Giants are working to keep him as one focal point of the new offense.

19. James Bradberry, CB, Eagles (age: 29)

Bradberry was a great pickup opposite Darius Slay as he found his shutdown and ballhawking groove in coverage again.

20. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Bills (age: 24)

Edmunds' calling card remains his work in the passing game, where he can have a huge impact both in coverage and on the pass rush.

21. Jamel Dean, CB, Buccaneers (age: 26)

Dean (6-1, 206 pounds) uses his size well with physical coverage and also can provide great run support

22. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys (age: 26)

Pollard had a fantastic all-around season with his explosiveness, power and receiving that unfortunately ended with him breaking his left fibula in the playoffs. There's a chance he explores free agency with Ezekiel Elliott set to return.

23. Jonathan Jones, CB, Patriots (age: 29)

Jones is a steady, savvy cover man who sometimes can be spectacular making plays on the ball.

24. Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys (age: 26)

Schultz played on the franchise tag as a key target for Dak Precott, especially in the red zone, but the team should make him available given it can be OK with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

25. Ryan Neal S, Seahawks (age: 27)

Neal had an outstanding overall season in which he covered well despite being tested a lot and also delivered against the run.

26. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Falcons (age: 26)

Oliver gave the Falcons some reliable corner play in every capacity to complement A.J. Terrell well in 2022.

27. Mike McGlinchey, OT, 49ers (age: 28)

McGlinchey remains a rock of a run blocker who fares well with his athleticism for Kyle Shanahan.

28. T.J. Edwards, LB, Eagles (age: 26)

Edwards shored up a consistent weakness well with his best season, cleaning up well with his upfield play vs. run and pass but also being pretty solid in coverage.

29. Daron Payne, DT, Commanders (age: 25) (franchise-tagged)

Payne produced 12 sacks working with Jonathan Allen but that's balanced out by him being a poor run stuffer at a still young stage of his career.

30. Drue Tranquill, LB, Chargers (age: 27)

Tranqulll is another player that doesn't hold up well against the run but makes up for it as an active effective blitzer and very rangy cover man.

31. Conner McGovern, C, Jets (age: 29)

McCovern, not to be confused with the same-named Cowboys guard, is a plug-and-play athletic starter in the middle.

32. Patrick Peterson, CB, Vikings (age: 32)

Peterson has slowed down quite a bit considering he's close to 33, but he still has the savvy to win often in coverage and his 5 INTs he can still make a lot of timely big plays.

33. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys (age: 25)

Vander Esch has settled in as a premier cover linebacker to complement ace pass-rusher Micah Parsons.

34. Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars (age: 28)

Engram stayed healthy and had a big first receiving season in Jacksonville, living up to his one-time first-round promise with the Giants. The Jaguars should bring him back for Trevor Lawrence.

35. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE, Browns (age: 29)

Clowney remains a special run stopper with his physical presence and is down to be a limited complementary pass rusher.

36. Cameron Sutton, CB, Steelers (age: 27)

Sutton is a steady cover man who also uses his size well (5-11, 188 pounds) in run support.

37. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots (age: 26)

Meyers is a productive possession slot man who remains key on third downs and has become better as a red zone threat.

38. Alex Singleton, LB, Broncos (age: 29)

Singleton is the classic pursuer and tackler vs. the run who is decent enough vs. the pass to stay on the field on third downs.

39. Vonn Bell, S, Bengals (age: 28)

Bell is a well-rounded starter who doesn't dominant in any one area but can be effective as an extra linebacker type.

40. Kaden Elliss, LB, Saints (age: 27)

The 2019 seventh-rounder broke out in 2022 with his ability to fly around the field and make plays on the ball wherever needed, succeeding most in getting upfield.

41. Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles (age: 25)

Sanders is coming off a healthy and explosive career-best 2022 season with 1,269 yards rushing and 11 TDs. He is a fine mid-volume runner but he can be inconsistent and doesn't offer much in the passing game.

42. Juan Thornhill, S, Chiefs (age: 27)

Thornill is very active in playing the pass, either handling targets downfield or working to get to thE QB shooting upfield.

43. Hayden Hurst, TE, Bengals (age: 29)

He was good in giving a Joe Burrow a replacement for C.J. Uzomah at the position so it will be interesting to see whether they keep the former Raven and Falcon.

44. David Montgomery, RB, Bears (age: 25)

Montgomery is short on rushing pop and explosiveness, but he's a good volume shooter in racking up the power yardage that's there rushing and delivering when needed as adept receiver.

45. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs (age: 26)

The former Steelers standout Smith-Schuster quietly put up 78 catches for 933 yards in the remixed committee for Patrick Mahomes.

46. Matt Gay, K, Rams (age: 28)

He had a big Pro Bowl season during their Super Bowl run in 2021 and the former Buccaneer may look to cash in shore up another team's field-goal group.

47. Arden Key, EDGE, Jaguars (age: 26)

Key was a surprise bright spot in the Jaguars' front seven with his balanced situational play that included five sacks.

48. Devin Singletary, RB, Bills (age: 25)

Singletary is a solid power runner with some burst but he's down to not really having a role as a receiver.

49. Garrett Bradbury, C, Vikings (age: 27)

Bradbury was on the brink of being deemed a huge first-round disappointment. to smooth interior play in the new offense.

50. Marcus Davenport, EDGE, Saints (age: 26)

Davenport has some untapped upside as a pass rusher and run blocker but he should be seen more as an effective situational starter.

51. Taylor Rapp, S, Rams (age: 25)

Rapp had an outstanding season living up to his college promise coming out of Washington. He stood out vs. the run but showed some big-play flashes vs. the pass.

52. Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins (age: 27)

Gesicki still has soft hands as a red zone threat (who loves doing the bad Griddy) but he just didn't fit well catching passes in Mike McDaniel's scheme.

53. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Eagles (age: 25)

Gardner-Johnson was a steal from the Saints because he fit so well in the system under Jonathan Gannon. Beyond the six interceptions, however, he is more solid than spectacular, stronger vs. the pass than run.

54. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Broncos (age: 26)

Jones was an effective inside pass rusher in Denver last season with seven sacks but he is a limited player vs. the run.

55. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers (age: 31)

Garoppolo has aced it in Kyle Shanahan's system so he needs to find a San Francisco satellite, ranging from starting as a bridge for the Texans to backing up for the Rams.

56. Zach Allen, DT, Cardinals (age: 25)

Allen is a pretty good pass rusher with six sacks but he is also is a slightly above average run defender.

57. Jordan Poyer, S, Bills (age: 31)

Poyer is a fine reliable plug-and-play starting safety whose strength remains making plays in coverage.

58. Jabrill Peppers, S, Patriots (age: 27)

Peppers keeps playing well as a run support safety given his linebacker hybrid nature but is limited vs. teh pass.

59. David Long, LB, Titans (age: 26)

Long is a terrific upfield linebacker in terms of getting after the run and rushing the passer but is below-average in coverage.

60. Byron Murphy, Cardinals (age: 25)

Murphy is a decent all-around young starter when healthy who does a little of everything well.

2023 NFL free agents: Top players available by position

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Daniel Jones, Giants Derek Carr, Raiders Geno Smith, Seahawks Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Jacoby Brissett, Browns Sam Darnold, Panthers Baker Mayfield, Rams Taylor Heinicke, Commanders Andy Dalton, Saints Carson Wentz, Commanders Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins Cooper Rush, Cowboys Mike White, Jets Drew Lock, Seahawks Mason Rudolph, Steelers Case Keenum, Bills Kyle Allen, Texans C.J. Beathard, Jaguars Chad Henne, Chiefs Blaine Gabbert, Buccaneers Nick Mullens, Vikings Brandon Allen, Bengals Chase Daniel, Chargers Joe Flacco, Jets

Running backs

Josh Jacobs, Raiders Saquon Barkley, Giants Tony Pollard, Cowboys Miles Sanders, Eagles David Montgomery, Bears Devin Singletary, Bills Damien Harris, Patriots D’Onta Foreman, Panthers Kareem Hunt, Browns D’Ernest Johnson, Browns Rashaad Penny, Seahawks Jamaal Williams, Lions Alexander Mattison, Vikings Samaje Perine, Bengals Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins Raheem Mostert, Dolphins Boston Scott, Eagles Darrel Williams, Cardinals Kenyan Drake, Ravens Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs Matt Breida, Giants Dontrell Hilliard, Titans Ronald Jones II, Chiefs Royce Freeman, Texans Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers Latavius Murray, Broncos Jonathan Williams, Commanders Justin Jackson, Lions Marlon Mack, Broncos Mike Boone, Broncos Malcolm Brown, Rams David Johnson, Saints Mark Ingram, Saints Rex Burkhead, Texans Trenton Cannon, Titans Ameer Abdullah, Raiders

Wide receivers

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs Allen Lazard, Packers D.J. Chark, Lions Parris Campbell, Colts Mecole Hardman, Chiefs Richie James, Giants Julio Jones, Buccaneers Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars Demarcus Robinson, Ravens Odell Beckham Jr., street DeAndre Carter, Chargers Jauan Jennings, 49ers Mack Hollins, Raiders Darius Slayton, Giants Trent Sheffield, Dolphins Jarvis Landry, Saints Chris Moore, Texans Nelson Agholor, Patriots Randall Cobb, Packers A.J. Green, Cardinals Byron Pringle, Bears Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks Damiere Byrd, Falcons Sammy Watkins, Ravens Sterling Shepard, Giants T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys Jamison Crowder, Bills

Tight ends

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys Evan Engram, Jaguars Hayden Hurst, Bengals Mike Gesicki, Dolphins Robert Tonyan, Packers Irv Smith, Vikings Austin Hooper, Titans Dan Arnold, Jaguars MyCole Pruitt, Falcons Jordan Akins, Texans Geoff Swaim, Titans Drew Sample, Bengals Josh Oliver, Ravens Ross Dwelley, 49ers Marcedes Lewis, Packers Tyler Kroft, 49ers Eric Tomlinson, Broncos

Offensive tackles

Kaleb McGary, Falcons Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs Mike McGlinchey, 49ers George Fant, Jets Cameron Erving, Panthers Jermaine Eluemenor, Raiders Cameron Fleming, Broncos Ty Nsekhe, Rams Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals Josh Wells, Buccaneers Andrew Wyile, Chiefs Brandon Parker, Raiders Eric Fisher, Dolphins Andre Dillard, Eagles

Guards

Isaac Seumalo, Eagles Elijah Wilkinson, Falcons Michael Schofield, Bears Evan Brown, Lions Max Scharping, Bengals Oday Aboushi, Rams Will Hernandez, Cardinals Dan Feeney, Jets Nick Gates, Giants Nick Leverett, Buccaneers

Centers

Jason Kelce, Eagles Ethan Pocic, Browns Connor McGovern, Jets Garrett Bradbury, Vikings Bradley Bozeman, Panthers Jon Feliciano, Giants Austin Blythe, Seahawks Scott Quessenberry, Texans Will Clapp, Chargers Tyler Larsen, Commanders

Edge rushers

Brandon Graham, Eagles Jadeveon Clowney, Browns Arden Key, Jaguars Marcus Davenport, Saints Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Texans Samson Ebukam, 49ers DeMarcus Walker, Titans Justin Houston, Ravens Melvin ingram, Dolphins Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars Carl Nassib, Buccaneers Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs Dante Fowler Jr., Cowboys John Cominsky, Lions Lorenzo Carter, Falcons Charles Omenihu, 49ers

Defensive tackles

Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings Javon Hargrave, Eagles Daron Payne, Commanders (franchise-tagged) Dre'Mont Jones, Broncos Zach Allen, Cardinals Andrew Billings, Raiders Chris Wormley, Steelers Khyiris Tonga, Vikings Fletcher Cox, Eagles Sheldon Rankins, Jets David Oneymata, Saints Matt Ioannidis, Panthers Dean Lowry, Packers Shy Tuttle, Saints Taven Bryan, Browns Jarran Reed, Packers Akiem Hicks, Buccaneers Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Buccaneers Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Larry Ogunjobi, Steelers Derrick Nnadi, Chiefs

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner, Rams Lavonte David, Buccaneers Tremaine Edmunds, Bills T.J. Edwards, Eagles Drue Tranquill, Chargers Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys Alex Singleton, Broncos Kaden Elliss, Saints David Long, Titans Azeez Al-Shaair, 49ers Denzel Perryman, Raiders Sione Takitaki, Browns Bobby Okerke, Colts Kyzir White, Eagles Kwon Alexander, Jets Kyle Van Noy, Chargers Cory Littleton, Panthers Anthony Barr, Cowboys

Cornerbacks

James Bradberry, Eagles Jamel Dean, Buccaneers Jonathan Jones, Patriots Isaiah Oliver, Falcons Patrick Peterson, Vikings Cameron Sutton, Steelers Byron Murphy, Cardinals Sean Murphy-Bunting, Buccaneers Tavierre Thomas, Texans Emmanuel Mosley, 49ers Anthony Brown, Cowboys Marcus Peters, Ravens Bryce Callahan, Chargers Antonio Hamilton, Cardinals Troy Hill, Rams Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders Chandon Sullivan, Vikings Mike Hughes, Lions Eli Apple, Bengals Tre Herndon, Jaguars Brandon Facyson, Colts

Safeties

Jessie Bates III, Bengals Jimmie Ward, 49ers Ryan Neal, Seahawks Vonn Bell, Bengals Juan Thornhill, Chiefs Taylor Rapp, Rams Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Eagles Jordan Poyer, Bills Jabrill Peppers, Patriots Rodney McLeod, Saints Devin McCourty, Patriots Adrian Amos, Packers Julian Love, Giants Duron Harmon, Raiders Geno Stone, Ravens Terrell Edmunds, Steelers Deshon Elliott, Lions Andrew Adams, Titans Donovan Wilson, Cowboys Logan Ryan, Buccaneers

Kickers

Matt Gay, Rams Greg Joseph, Vikings Robbie Gould, 49ers Brett Maher, Cowboys Joey Slye, Commanders Mason Crosby, Packers Matt Prater, Cardinals Greg Zuerlein, Jets

Punters

Sam Martin, Bills Riley Dixon, Rams J.K. Scott, Chargers Matt Haack, Colts Bradley Pinion, Falcons Andy Lee, Cardinals Thomas Morstead, Dolphins

Long snappers