Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tipped for huge screen upgrade

When it comes to foldable phones , there's no doubt Samsung has been the top dog for a long time. The current generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have led the pack, no matter which way you want to fold.

That could all be about to change though. Recent releases like the Oppo Find N2 Flip have given Samsung cause for concern, thanks to a fantastic spec sheet at a lower price than Samsung's offering.

For them to remain competitive, the next generation of these handsets need to step up. And, at least in one crucial area, it looks like it will.

Recently released images, believed to be of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, show a huge cover display, similar to the one found on the Oppo. The images come from Ice Universe , a well respected tech tipster with a fantastic record for Samsung leaks.

According to Ice, the screen on the Samsung wont just match the Oppo – it will beat it outright. Ice says, "I can say for sure – the external screen of Galaxy Z Flip5 is bigger than the external screen of OPPO Find N2 Flip."

That would be a significant move for Samsung. The Oppo has been heralded in the last week for improving the usability of the device when closed, thanks to the larger external display. Previous flip phones have featured measly screens which offered next to no real world functionality – you got media controls and small notifications, but that's it.

Whether Samsung continues to get the nod over the Oppo will depend on other features, though. The cover display is a big plus for the Find N2 Flip, but so is the larger battery, better hinge and near-invisible crease. Oh, and of course the price – the Oppo retails for £150 less than the Z Flip 4 in the UK.

It's a good start for Samsung – but winning the battle, doesn't necessarily mean they've won the war.