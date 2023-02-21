Open in App
East Palestine, OH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Buttigieg calls for stronger railroad safety rules after East Palestine disaster

By David Schaper,

12 days ago
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he's taking steps to impose stronger regulations on freight trains hauling toxic chemicals, such as the one that derailed and...
