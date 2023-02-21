Where are the Boston Celtics compared to their peers in the league at the top of the stretch run?

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

With the festivities of the NBA’s 2023 NBA All-Star week now firmly in the rearview mirror, the Boston Celtics turn their attention to the stretch run and their plans to reach the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Celtics were not the only team to change their roster at the 2023 trade deadline in search of more depth or star power. Some squads went quite hard to improve their roster and pursue a championship. Where are the Celtics compared to their peers in the league at the top of the stretch run?

Host George Balekji of the official NESN YouTube channel recently put together a clip seeking to answer all of the issues noted above.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what he had to say.

