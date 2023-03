COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a home in Coventry late Monday night.

Crews responded to the home on Lorraine Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Damage was seen to the roof and front of the home.

No word on any injuries.

