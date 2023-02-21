Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
BioMed Central

Creating research-ready partnerships: the initial development of seven implementation laboratories to advance cancer control

By Gina R. Kruse,

13 days ago
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 174 (2023) Cite this article. In 2019–2020, with National Cancer Institute funding, seven implementation laboratory (I-Lab) partnerships...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy