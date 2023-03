Honolulu Civil Beat

Denby Fawcett: Condo Towers In Kakaako Makai Won't Make A Dent In Hawaiian Housing Woes By Denby Fawcett, 12 days ago

One of Hawaiiʻs most pressing problems is the lack of affordable housing, and Native Hawaiians are the most aggrieved. But contrary to what some might ...