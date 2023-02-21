Open in App
Illinois State
Good Morning CaneSport 2.21.23

By CaneSport.com Staff,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOh66_0kuMWH4a00
Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, stay tuned tonight for our coverage of the baseball and basketball games, as we’ll have reporters at both. We have a preview of the hoops game on the site this morning for you, with Jim Larranaga sharing his take as the season’s winding down with three regular season games left and Miami’s chasing an ACC regular season title.

This morning we have plenty of other news as well. It starts with a closer look at a WR position that faltered last year and raises the question of if Miami needs a top threat guy or can get this done by a committee approach.

Then we turn to recruiting with several updates.

We talk with Taylors (SC) Riverside defensive lineman Marcus Downs, who added Miami to the list of programs pursuing him and is looking at a spring Canes visit.

We also have an update on new LB coach Derek Nicholson handing out an offer to Hyattsville (MD) St. Frances Academy three-star linebacker Simeon Coleman. So be sure to check that out.

And Rogers (MN) Senior three-star EDGE Wyatt Gilmore had already been speaking with Miami’s coaching staff for a few months, but the Hurricanes gave him a welcome surprise Wednesday afternoon.

The basketball also moved up two spots in each poll and is chasing a regular season ACC title, so we have an update on that for you as well.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Larranaga stressing one game at a time approach with Virginia Tech up tonight: “We’re trying to get ready to play our best basketball”

Simeon Coleman picks up Miami Hurricanes offer from new LB coach Nicholson: ‘They have a great history of developing some great linebackers’

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

ACC may only send 5 teams to the Tourney … Posted by canegrad09

I don’t remember the last time this happened.

With UNC’s loss to NC State they fell to 16-11. Entering the weekend Lunardi had them in his last four in. With games left against Duke and UVA, they could be looking at an 18-13 season and zero quality wins (0-8 in Quad 1 games).

Clemson was Lunardi’s last team in entering the weekend. Then they lost to 3-23 Louisville by 10. They have 3 Quad 4 losses and a Quad 3 loss. Not good.

The computers don’t show much love to Wake Forest. They’re 77 in KenPom and 75 in NET. They have home wins against Duke and UNC and that’s it. They’ll need to win out and have a solid showing in the ACCT.

VT was ranked #21 after a 11-1 start but then lost 7 straight. They added wins over Duke and UVA but then dropped games to BC and GT. They’ll have two gimmies against FSU and Louisville to end the season but also two opportunities to improve their resume against us and Duke. We’ll need to come to play Tuesday to avoid the upset. But with two losses to BC and one to Cuse, will it be enough?

Syracuse has a 12 point loss at home to Colgate, a home loss to 16-12 St. John’s, a home loss to 16-10 Bryant, a 3 point OT win over 13-14 Richmond at home, lost by 29 to 17-9 Illinois, by 15 to VT, and by 22 to Duke. They’re 2-9 in Quad 1/2 games. They’d need a miracle.

UVA, Miami, Duke, and NC State are all likely locks. Pitt gets in so long as they avoid bad losses in their final 4 games.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“What people don’t know about Ian is when he’s not having a good time, he’s not going to play well. His body shows it. I think he’s going to have a great time here. I think he’s going to have a lot of fun here, and I think it’s going to take him to the next level.”

P Ronaldo Gallo, on his former FGCU/now Miami roommate Ian Farrow

Lastly, Have a great day!

