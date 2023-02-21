Politics: candidates face off in Barrow Co, Congressman visits Morgan Co

Holt Persinger and Charlie Chase face off in a candidates forum tonight in Winder. The debate is set for 6 o’clock at the Wimberly Center Banquet Hall. Persinger and Chase were the top two vote-getters in last month’s special election in House District 119, the Barrow and Jackson county District that was to have been represented by Danny Rampey, the Republican who won last November’s election but was arrested on theft charges in December. Early voting continues through the end of the week. Runoff election day is one week from today.

10th District Congressman Mike Collins spoke at a President’s Day meeting of the Morgan County Republican Party, meeting with constituents at a restaurant in Buckhead. Collins, who represents Athens in the US House, is serving his first term in Congress.