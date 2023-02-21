Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’ ahead of first anniversary of Ukraine invasion

By Holly Patrick,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5uFL_0kuMOURl00

Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is having a “complicated time” as the one-year anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine approaches.

In his state of the nation address on Tuesday, 21 February, the Russian president said: “We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs a very different scenario was being prepared.”

His speech came one day after Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv in which he promised to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Seriously. This is real’: Trump’s new song with insurrection ‘prison choir’ mocked
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy