Aultman Alliance Auxiliary scholarship applications due

ALLIANCE − Aultman Alliance Hospital Community Auxiliary is accepting applications for the Dr. James J. Thomas Scholarship, a $1,500, non-renewable scholarship awarded annually to four local high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare field.
Applications are available in the hospital gift shop, area high school guidance offices and at bit.ly/2023auxiliaryscholarships. The application must be submitted by March 24, along with a copy of an official high school transcript.
The Auxiliary Scholarship Fund was created in 1987 to provide financial assistance to students entering the healthcare field. Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee representing the auxiliary, healthcare professionals and the community. The committee awards points based on interest in the healthcare field, volunteer work, school and community involvement and general academic achievement.
