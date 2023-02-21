Ben Affleck Treats Son Samuel To Ruffles Celebrity Game, Father-Son Duo Introduces Star-Studded Teams

mega

The Father of the Year award may go to Ben Affleck after he got his son, Samuel , a photo with Shaquille O'Neal while hanging courtside at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ben enjoyed a special father-son night out with his 10-year-old on Friday, February 17, taking his child with Jennifer Garner to the Ruffles Celebrity Game. Not only did Ben and Samuel nab a sweet photo with the legendary basketball player and sit courtside, but the duo even got to introduce the teams before the game.

Ben's son sported a t-shirt, jeans and a pair of black sunglasses for his big night out, as seen in the photo of the trio — which featured both Samuel and Shaq holding up peace signs. The doting dad opted for green khakis and a cream sweater.

The 50-year-old actor addressed the roaring crowd with his son by his side before he and his offspring took their seats. Appearing to be in great spirits, Affleck was seen whispering something in comedian Chris Tucker 's ear, who, in turn, started to crack up as they sat next to each other at the game.

Ben's one-on-one time with Samuel comes one day after the Argo actor cheered on his youngest at his own sporting event. On Thursday, February 17, Ben and his ex-wife reunited at Samuel's baseball game to show their support, with their 17-year-old daughter, Violet , tagging along.

The former couple's middle child, Seraphina , 14, did not join her family.

In addition to sharing three children with Jennifer, Ben is also stepdad to Jennifer Lopez 's two twins, Emme and Max , 14 — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — after they said "I Do" two times over the summer.

The famous rekindled couple gave their long lost love another shot in 2021 following the Latin pop star's split from Alex Rodriguez . Meanwhile, Affleck was last linked Deep Water costar Ana de Armas before they split in January 2021 following nearly one year of dating.

Ben and J.Lo's blended family has been getting extremely close as of late now that they all live together under one roof, a revelation the latter recently shared during an appearance last month. Admitting it's been "a really kind of emotional transition," she gushed, "at the same time all your dreams coming true."

