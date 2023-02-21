Vote now: Who should be SBLive's National Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (Feb. 13-19)

Each week, SBLive gathers the best high school basketball performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

This week, we've separated boys and girls because of how many great performances there are each week.

Now it's your turn to choose a standout among them.

Here are the nominees for SBLive's Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for Feb. 13-19. Voting closes on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11:59 (Pacific Time) and winners are announced on Mondays.

Top stars, best boys hoops performances of the week

Markus Burton, Penn (Indiana)

Burton became the first boys basketball player from St. Joseph County to surpass the 2,000 career points mark in an 86-65 victory over Plymouth. The Notre Dame signee finished the night with 34 points.

Garret Dutro, Placer (California)

Dutro set a new school record for points in a game with 46 as Placer took down Kimball, 88-59.

Sebastian Fermin, Pocono Mountain East (Pennsylvania)

Fermin scored 34 points in a 61-54 loss to Allentown Central Catholic.

Jack Gogue, Richmond (Missouri)

Gogue, a New Mexico State football signee, had 55 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 104-45 victory over Carrollton. The senior went 24 of 30 from the field.

Julien Gomez, La Mirada (California)

Gomez just missed out on a double-double, finishing with 34 points and nine rebounds in a 79-69 playoff win over Walnut.

Champion Hayden, North Hills Christian (North Carolina)

Hayden poured in 43 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds in a 103-89 victory over Lee Christian.

Josh Hubbard, Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Mississippi)

Hubbard became the state’s all-time leading scorer in a 55-54 playoff victory over Presbyterian Christian School. The four-star Ole Miss signee had 28 points in the win and is sitting on 4,275 for his career, just ahead of the previous record held by Robert Woodard (4,272).

Jahnathan Lamothe, St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Lamothe, a four-star Maryland signee, splashed 16 3-pointers and finished with a program-record 56 points in a 120-77 victory over John Carroll.

Zion McCoy, Northside (Louisiana)

McCoy had 31 points in a 73-60 victory over St. Thomas More.

Mykah Mendoza, Roseburg (Oregon)

Mendoza scored a school-record 48 points in an 88-71 win against South Eugene.

Zack Otis, Bath County (Kentucky)

Otis put up 44 points — scoring 26 in a single quarter — as Bath County earned a 94-76 victory over Lynn Camp.

Austin Peck, South Harrison (West Virginia)

Peck broke a West Virginia single-game state record by hitting 20 3-pointers in a 111-29 victory over Clay County. The senior went 20 of 28 from long range and ended the game with 64 points.

Travis Perry, Lyon County (Kentucky)

With Kentucky head coach John Calipari in attendance, Perry scored a school-record 61 points in a 114-56 drubbing of Dawson Springs. The junior is averaging 31 points per game.

Darryn Peterson, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)

Peterson scored 36 points in a 57-36 win over Northwest. The five-star sophomore also netted his 1,000th career point in the game.

Esyah Pippa-White, Gresham (Oregon)

Pippa-White poured in 42 points as Gresham took down Sandy, 76-67. The senior also had 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Vonzell Strayhorne, Hobart (Indiana)

Strayhorne had a double-double with 24 points and 22 rebounds as Hobart picked up a 59-56 road win at Calumet.

Aden Taylor, Princeton (North Carolina)

Taylor matched the Princeton single-game scoring record with 46 points in a 72-65 win over North Johnston. The senior went 17 of 20 from the field and 17 of 19 from the foul line. He also had nine rebounds and three steals.

Kase Wynott, Lapwai (Idaho)

Wynott recorded his first career quadruple-double in a 103-36 romp of Genesee. The junior finished with 37 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists, 10 steals and five blocks. He is averaging 34.9 points, 15 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season.