Letter: Eppes Rec Center a treasure in community

Among the many strengths of the community often referred to as “west Greenville” is the dedicated staff of the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center at 400 Nash St. They provide space for meetings and special family and community events, even on the weekends.

What the essential workers in the Recreation and Parks Department of City of Greenville do every day is often overlooked or taken for granted. If you visit the gym, you may see Travis Clemons, a 36-year fixture, refereeing a basketball game, or Dontrell Jones “doing his thing.”

What you won’t realize unless you’re a “regular” in the weight room, on the billiard table, or elsewhere in this refuge, is the stream of younger people who look to Travis, Dontrell and their staff for guidance and advice. They are their guides, role models and, at times, father and mother figures.

In addition to the many sports tournaments, the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center, previously guided by the likes of Bobby Short and Alonza Price, provides meeting space for ENC Prevent Diabetes, the Black American Legion Post, the Southside and Moyewood Senior Citizen groups and many others.

So, in addition to being a safe, welcoming place to recreate and the site of the C.M. Eppes Black Heritage Museum, it is part of the resilient foundation of a community fighting structural neglect, abuse of police power and gentrification.

Don Cavellini

Greenville