Police say a male pedestrian has died after reports he was hit by three cars in Bohemia.

According to police, a Honda Civic hit the man crossing Vets Highway around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver stopped and told police he saw two other cars hit the victim and kept on going.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda is not facing any charges at this time.

Police are looking for the two other drivers.