Rihanna Planning Barbados Wedding With A$AP Rocky After Revealing Baby #2 At Super Bowl: Source
By Aaron Johnson,
12 days ago
Rihanna picked one of the world's biggest stages to make her musical return, wowing the crowd during halftime at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on February 12 and surprising fans with her baby announcement. However, her personal life is giving RiRi more reasons to celebrate as insiders claim she's eager to marry the father of her children, A$AP Rocky , RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna's main focus at the moment," explained a source. "Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn't compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP's on board, too."
If Rihanna gets her way, their happy house will be full of kids within a few years. "She has talked about wanting three or four children in total," shared the insider.
When it comes to baby #2 , sources claim she wants a little girl.
"Rihanna would love to have a girl next — she and A$AP even have names picked out already," one source spilled. Whether they tie the knot before or after welcoming their second child , Rihanna has big plans for her big day with the Harlem-born rapper.
