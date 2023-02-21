Rihanna Planning Barbados Wedding With A$AP Rocky After Revealing Baby #2 At Super Bowl: Source

Mega

Rihanna picked one of the world's biggest stages to make her musical return, wowing the crowd during halftime at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on February 12 and surprising fans with her baby announcement. However, her personal life is giving RiRi more reasons to celebrate as insiders claim she's eager to marry the father of her children, A$AP Rocky , RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna's main focus at the moment," explained a source. "Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn't compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP's on board, too."

If Rihanna gets her way, their happy house will be full of kids within a few years. "She has talked about wanting three or four children in total," shared the insider.

When it comes to baby #2 , sources claim she wants a little girl.

"Rihanna would love to have a girl next — she and A$AP even have names picked out already," one source spilled. Whether they tie the knot before or after welcoming their second child , Rihanna has big plans for her big day with the Harlem-born rapper.

"RiRi's wedding will be over-the-top," promised the insider, adding they are planning to say "I do" surrounded by family and friends in The Diamond singer's Caribbean homeland.

"She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event, but she also wants to be able to run around barefoot," the source dished.

Guests who attend can expect to dine on delicious island food while listening to live music, stated the insider.

"It will be a whole weekend affair," added the source, noting that superstars Jay-Z , Beyoncé , and Adele will be among the famous invitees.

Despite usually being non-tradition with her fashion, the makeup mogul "plans to wear white" when she exchanges wedding vows with A$AP.

Rihanna — who confirmed her relationship with the rapper in 2020 after years of on-again, off-again dating speculation — gave birth to their first child, a boy, in May.

The couple has managed to keep their son's name a secret and has yet to disclose any information about her second pregnancy, despite revealing her baby bump during halftime.