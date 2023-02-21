Prince William and Kate Middleton’s BAFTAs PDA Sends Subtle Message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert weighed in on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s PDA and flirting at the BAFTAs . According to the expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales sent a subtle message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their loving gestures.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton’s BAFTAs PDA

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of William and Kate’s PDA at the event, telling The Sun , they “do look much less inhibited with their PDAs now they have moved up the royal pecking order.”

She continued, “Last night’s bottom pat from Kate also showed where some of the power behind the scenes might lie.”

James said the couple was “totally relaxed and openly excited to be doing full glam on the red carpet” at the BAFTAs.

She noted, “They used more eye contact than usual and their touch rituals had increased to create a suggestion of flirting.”

Expert says William and Kate may have sent a subtle message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The body language expert said William and Kate may have sent a subtle message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their “playful” gestures.

In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan , Prince Harry claimed there’s a “temptation or urge” for royal men to “marry someone who fits in the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

James said, “William and Kate’s tactile, playful behaviors could be an answer to Harry with his comments about coolness and royal men marrying women who ‘fit into the mold.’”

She continued, “This seems to be Kate showing she should not be fitted into any mold, with her Hollywood-style glamour and her very cheeky gesture to her husband.”

Expert explains what was behind Kate Middleton’s butt pat gesture

James also shared what might have prompted Kate to give her husband a pat on the butt , as seen in a video posted on the Vogue magazine Instagram account.

According to the expert, it might have been a scolding reaction when William missed Kate’s cue to hold hands. “Kate’s pat was more than just a flirt signal,” James said. “The gesture began when she appeared to raise her right hand with the thumb apart from the fingers to signal a desire to hold hands.”

According to the body language expert, “William didn’t respond though, leaning to chat instead, and so Kate’s small pat or tap on the bum looked part-sexy, part playful reprimand for missing her non-verbal cue.”

Their frequent eye contact was also revealing, according to the expert. “The couple’s eye contact looks more frequent and intense than usual, suggesting they are using it to communicate emotionally and to help share what looks like high levels of pleasure and excitement at the glamorous event,” James said.

She added, “Both William and Kate always seem to love dressing up for events like this, and William’s very toothy smile with some suppressions at the corner of the mouth shows exactly how delighted he is to be on this upmarket version of a date night with his beautiful wife.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.