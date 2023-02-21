Open in App
BasketballNetwork.net

Shaquille O’Neal makes a case for LeBron James to get a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena

By Nicole Ganglani,

12 days ago

Shaq believes that James has done enough to deserve a statue outside of Crypto Arena.com.

Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James

© Mark J. Rebilas, Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are known as the franchise that has employed the best collection of superstars in NBA history. The purple and gold went from the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson era to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal to Bryant and Pau Gasol, and now LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All Hall-of-Fame worthy superstars have left their mark on the franchise and it’s James in particular who O’Neal believes deserves a statue outside of Crypto Arena.com.

"He did win a championship with the Lakers," O’Neal said in an interview with Ball Sports’ Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

James saved the Lakers

Before The King conquered Los Angeles, the Lakers were in the midst of their worst era of basketball.

After Bryant’s retirement in 2016, the franchise tried to rebuild through the draft but that came to a halt when James announced he was going to take his talents to the Lakers. Thanks to Magic Johnson’s recruitment powers, LeBron made his mark on the Lakers right away by leading the franchise to its 17th championship in his second year as a Laker.

Although James won his 4th title in the NBA Bubble, O’Neal believes that it’s silly for his naysayers to discredit such an accomplishment. The Diesel even compared James’ achievement to one of Tim Duncan’s championship runs.

"A lot of people say that don’t count, and if you can’t count his then you can’t count Mr. Tim Duncan’s bubble championship. That’s right, I said it! If you're gonna count Tim Duncan's bubble championship, you have to count LeBron's,” O’Neal added.

James is still on the verge of creating his legacy

The best part about O’Neal’s compliment is that he vouched that James’ legacy with the purple and gold has been solidified.

LeBron is currently in his 5th year as a Laker and there’s a good chance (after he signed his extension) that he’s not leaving anytime soon. Even ESPN’s Zach Lowe believes that James wants to finish his career with the purple and gold. Ultimately though, it will depend on whether The King feels he’s in the best position to compete with the Lakers and the eventual arrival of his son Bronny James in the NBA.

When LeBron arrived in LA, he made a promise to bring the franchise back to where it belongs and he delivered. The best way to leave your mark in the Lakers organization is to win a championship — just like what every player with a statue outside of the Lakers’ arena has done for the franchise.

