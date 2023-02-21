UGA alum, crypto ATM founder, is tops in latest Bulldog 100

Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot is recognized as this year’s fastest-growing Georgia Bulldog business, an honor given to businesses owned or led by UGA alumni. Brandon Mintz, Terry College of Business Class of 2016, owns Bitcoin Depot, which is described as the world’s largest cryptocurrency ATM.

From Danielle Bezila , UGA Today…

The University of Georgia Alumni Association recognized the fastest-growing companies owned or led by UGA alumni during the 14th annual Bulldog 100 Celebration.

The 2023 fastest-growing business, Bitcoin Depot , was founded and is led by Brandon Mintz. Mintz earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from the Terry College of Business in 2016.

Bitcoin Depot, based in Atlanta, is the largest cryptocurrency ATM operator in the world. They operate more than 7,000 ATMs across the United States and Canada.

Rounding out the Bulldog 100 top 10 are:

2. Roadie, Suwanee, Georgia

3. Ryals Brothers LLC, Gainesville, Georgia

4. Glass & Robson LLC, Atlanta, Georgia

5. LangScapes Athens LLC, Winterville, Georgia

6. BIOLYTE, Marietta, Georgia

7. Rugged Road LLC, Duluth, Georgia

8. enewton Design, Atlanta, Georgia

9. Personality Matters, Atlanta, Georgia

10. Georgia Insulation LLC, Gainesville, Georgia

“It’s our privilege and honor to recognize these alumni, to connect them even more to the greater Bulldog network, and to celebrate the spirit of innovation that every Bulldog carries,” said Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association. “We were thrilled to welcome these Bulldogs back to campus, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate their growing impact in their communities, industries and businesses.”

The Bulldog 100 companies were ranked, regardless of size, based on their three-year compounded annual growth rates. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors —a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009—verifies the information submitted by each company and determines the ranked list. On average, companies in the 2023 Bulldog 100 grew by 50 percent each year from 2020-2022.

Nominations were accepted from August 2021 to August 2022. UGA received 281 nominations for the 2023 Bulldog 100. Each organization must have been in business since 2019, experienced revenues over $100,000 for the calendar year 2020, and be owned or operated by a former UGA student who owns at least half of the company or is the CEO, president or managing partner.

The fifth annual Michael J. Bryan Award was presented during the Feb. 18 event. The award, named for the co-founder and managing partner of Vino Venue and Atlanta Wine School who passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer, recognizes a returning Bulldog 100 honoree who demonstrates the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to UGA that was Bryan’s hallmark. This year’s recipient is Biren Patel, founder and president of Biren Patel Engineering , and a 2012 UGA graduate.

To view the complete list of 2023 Bulldog 100 businesses, visit alumni.uga.edu/b100 .

Nominations for the 2024 Bulldog 100 are open through July 31.