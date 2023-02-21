Bulldog basketball takes on Arkansas in SEC road matchup

The Georgia Bulldog basketball, after Saturday’s 108-59 drubbing at then-No. 1 Alabama, plays a second straight road game tonight at Arkansas.

From Mike Mobley, UGA Sports Communications...





Georgia Basketball Game Notes

Georgia (16-11, 6-8 SEC) vs. Arkansas (18-9, 7-7 SEC)

Tuesday, February 21, at 9:00 p.m. ET

Bud Walton Arena (19,200) in Fayetteville, Ark.

Series History: UA leads, 25-16

Last meeting: UA, 99-73, on Feb. 5, 2022

Video: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, pbp; Ron Slay, analyst)

Audio: Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network (WSB AM 750; SiriusXM: 386; SXM App: 976) (Scott Howard, pbp; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer)

COMPLETE GAME NOTES (PDF)

The Starting Five

• Eight different Dogs have been used to comprise 11 different starting lineups for UGA this season.

• All 12 Dogs who have logged playing time this season are averaging double-digit minutes per game.

• Seven different Dogs have made double-digit 3s this season, the most since 8 did so in 1997-98.

• UGA is ranked No. 2 nationally in bench minutes, with reserves logging 45.4 percent of the Dogs’ PT.

• UGA’s assist-to-TO ratio is up by +.26 since Thanksgiving, the best improvement by an SEC team during that span.

The Opening Tip

Georgia wraps up two-game road swing on Tuesday evening when the Bulldogs face Arkansas in Fayetteville. The contest follows by a trek to take on No. 1 Alabama last Saturday.

Georgia is 16-11 overall and 6-8 in SEC play. The Bulldogs already have as many league wins this season as they had overall victories during the 2021-22 campaign.

Keeping An Eye On: Entering Today’s Game . . .

Jailyn Ingram is...

• 4 points from 1,500 for his career

Justin Hill is…

• 6 assists from 300 for his career

• 42 points from 1,000 for his career

Series History With Arkansas

Arkansas owns a 25-16 advantage in all-time matchups between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks, including a 12-3 edge in Fayetteville.

Last season in Athens on Feb. 5, Kario Oquendo’s 17-point performance led Georgia in a 99-73 setback to Arkansas at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia led for 12:33 of a first half that featured three ties and seven lead changes.

The Razorbacks knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the period up 53-47. Those totals represented the most points the Bulldogs scored and gave up in a first half during the 2021-22 season.

Arkansas began the second period with a 12-2 surge over the opening 3:17 to take control of the contest.

In the Bulldogs’ last trip to Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 9, 2021, Arkansas broke open a close game early in the second half and scored 56 second-half points in a 99-69 win over Georgia.

After leading by six at halftime, Arkansas doubled that margin with 16:45 remaining in the game and never looked back.

Scouting The Razorbacks

Arkansas enters Tuesday’s game at 18-7 overall and 7-7 in SEC play following an 84-65 win over Florida last weekend. That victory snapped a two-game losing skid for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas began the season ranked in the top 10 of both the AP and coaches polls and remained there through December before staring league play 1-5.

Ricky Council IV leads Arkansas on the offensive end, averaging 16.4 ppg. Anthony Black and Davonte “Devo” Davis also score at a double-digit rate and contribute 13.0 ppg and 10.7 ppg, respectively.

Last Time Out

Justin Hill’s 17-point performance, his fifth-consecutive double-figure output, lead Georgia in a 108-59 loss at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

Terry Roberts added 11 points and Braelen Bridges chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs.

The Tide made their first three shots of the day – all 3-pointers – over the first 110 seconds to race to a 9-2 lead and never looked back.