New members added to Classic Center arena group

Athens-Clarke County Manager Blaine Williams has appointed two new members to the Project User Group that is working with construction of a sales tax-funded arena for the Classic Center. Katherine Stein is director of the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library at the University of Georgia, while Melvin Robinson is director of the business development for the infrastructure firm AECOM. The new Classic Center arena is scheduled to open next year.

From Ivy Ramage, Classic Center…

Athens-Clarke County Manager Blaine Williams has appointed two new members to the SPLOST Project User Group for The Classic Center Arena, which is set to open in early 2024. The Project User Group provides input and guidance to the arena’s planning and design team professionals.

Katherine Stein, Director of Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library, and Melvin Robinson, Director of Business Development East at AECOM, have filled the two positions for the User Group. The group meets monthly to engage in planning and design reviews throughout the design phase.

Katherine Stein’s expertise in creating and managing policies regulating the products at Hargrett Library and Melvin Robinson’s expertise in utilizing resources with sports and higher education at AECOM will add tremendous value to creating a sustainable future for The Classic Center Arena.

The Project User Group for the new arena consists of six members that are charged with the oversight of all Design Team Professionals on behalf of the Athens Clarke County Government. Other members of the User Group include Paul Cramer, Chantel Dunham, David Barbe, and Andrew Saunders.