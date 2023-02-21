Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
WGAU

Rival QB goes viral while discussing 2021 Georgia defense: ‘The field was smaller’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xf1C_0kuLu91k00

Most Georgia fans already knew the 2021 Georgia defense was great. But a former Georgia rival further confirmed why the 2021 Georgia defense was one of the best in recent memory.

Jordan Yates was Georgia Tech’s starting quarterback for the 2021 matchup against the Bulldogs. It did not go well for Yates and the Yellow Jackets, as they lost 45-0. Georgia Tech finished the game with 166 total yards.

In a TikTok, Yates shared what it is like to go up against what was the best defense in college football that season.

Read more at DawgNation.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Nolan Smith demonstrates what the new Georgia football standard should look like
Athens, GA2 days ago
Lady Dogs top Auburn, advance in SEC Tournament
Athens, GA2 days ago
Georgia star Kelee Ringo provides testimony at 2023 NFL Combine to culture Kirby Smart has created
Athens, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UGA basketball player named to All-SEC Community Service Team
Athens, GA2 days ago
Stegeman Coliseum closes til further notice
Athens, GA2 days ago
NASCAR star Chase Elliott injured in snowboard accident
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
UGA study: bird flu is suppressing eagle populations
Athens, GA2 days ago
2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at suburban Atlanta house party packed with more than 100 teenagers
Douglasville, GA14 hours ago
2 teens dead, 6 injured in shooting at Georgia house party, police say
Douglasville, GA7 hours ago
First week of early voting in special election comes to a close
Athens, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy