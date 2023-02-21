Rival QB goes viral while discussing 2021 Georgia defense: ‘The field was smaller’

Most Georgia fans already knew the 2021 Georgia defense was great. But a former Georgia rival further confirmed why the 2021 Georgia defense was one of the best in recent memory.

Jordan Yates was Georgia Tech’s starting quarterback for the 2021 matchup against the Bulldogs. It did not go well for Yates and the Yellow Jackets, as they lost 45-0. Georgia Tech finished the game with 166 total yards.

In a TikTok, Yates shared what it is like to go up against what was the best defense in college football that season.

