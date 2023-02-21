Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

Witnessing the magic of NASCAR’s Daytona 500 through a first-timer’s eyes

By Alex Zietlow,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyQw4_0kuLtt8m00

There was a moment, about an hour before Sunday’s Daytona 500 and about four hours before the race’s epic and historic conclusion , when I finally got the chance to ponder a question that some might consider important.

Where am I?

It was too loud to be heaven. Too cool to be hell. Too spectacular to be anywhere else.

I looked around and saw hundreds of thousands of people turn the Daytona International Speedway infield and grid and frontstretch into their living rooms: A few wore only sunburns as shirts. Some sang along to Dierks Bentley on top of their friends’ shoulders. Many wore cowboy boots and cowboy hats and chugged cowboy elixirs.

I’d heard about this place before arriving. I knew it was right off the beach, where summer lasts nine months and where motorsports history breathes. I’d heard the Daytona 500 was racing’s “Super Bowl.”

But that didn’t prepare me for the day itself.

With the infield full and with light beer flowing around me, my eyes still glazed over in existential wonder: How did I get here? What makes people drive and fly from across the country to be here? How many Sprites have I drunk today, and how many more can I drink before it becomes a problem?

I was also transported to another time and place.

A quick story: I am born and bred North Carolina. NASCAR’s in the atmosphere here. Always has been. I’ve earned a paycheck as a sportswriter for just over three years now and have made three year’s worth of mistakes. All this culminated in the first NASCAR race I ever covered: the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2022 .

I wasn’t yet working at The Charlotte Observer — I was helping out with the paper on an off-day covering high school sports and Winthrop basketball for The Herald in Rock Hill — and I remember looking at the racetrack and thinking I’d never been to a sporting venue so big. I didn’t know anything: not even how to fetch my parking pass. After somehow parking and sneaking through various checkpoints all the way to the media center, I proudly walked through the door, relieved.

“I’m looking to get my credential,” I asked the first person I saw.

“What?” she responded. “How did you get in here?”

I was then turned around and sent on a scavenger hunt on a golf cart. I chatted away my embarrassment with the very friendly racetrack employee who was driving me. I asked him about the place that he’s worked at for decades, and he told me how over the years he’d worked with David Poole and Tom Higgins, writers for The Charlotte Observer who defined motorsports coverage in their eras. I word-vomited my love for local journalism — it’s pretty much all I talk about — and he responded with a similar love for racing. He told stories about old drivers and about old traditions and about the old racing magazines he used to shoot photos for. He waxed poetic.

I was entranced as he talked. I imagined what all this sport means and has meant to so many in this state, the only state I have ever called home. I saw champions. I saw heroes. I thought about the storytelling possibility.

All this to say: 10 months later, on Sunday afternoon in Daytona, I felt similarly. I was in a trance again.

Speedweeks featured some long hours. I wrote about Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin’s new podcast and actor Frankie Muniz’s new dream of becoming a racecar driver . I covered Travis Pastrana qualifying for the Daytona 500 on speed, Conor Daly qualifying on luck and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. beating odds on belief.

JTG Daugherty owner Jodi Geschickter, at her celebratory press conference, explained why she didn’t believe the result until a few minutes after the fact : “I try not to get our hopes up,” she said.

But the magic of a place like Daytona is that trying to suppress hope there is a futile effort. Thank God places like that exist.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
What’s wrong with the Tar Heels? Much of it was on display in another loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
From the archives: Carolinas’ NFL dream comes true
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Why does ‘Tax Day’ fall later than usual again in 2023? A local holiday is to thank
Washington, DC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NASCAR: William Byron punctuates dominant day with Las Vegas win
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
NASCAR race at Las Vegas live updates: William Byron wins after late-race restart
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
NASCAR at Las Vegas: Chase Elliott’s injury, Kyle and Kurt Busch’s homecoming, more
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson leaves behind a complicated legacy
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
‘With heavy hearts:’ Popular longtime Carolinas’ skating rink to close, owner says
Lowell, NC1 day ago
‘Biden, what are you going to do,’ asks lawyer, family of Shanquella Robinson
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Galen Young’s family upset after the woman who caused his death gets no prison time
Memphis, TN4 days ago
News anchor Fred Shropshire is leaving Charlotte station WCNC. Here are his plans.
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
They entered their dogs in fights and watched them die. Now two NC men face prison.
Tryon, NC2 days ago
Lake Norman mansion for sale hosted famous ‘Talladega Nights’ Hollywood dinner scene
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
‘Embarrassed.’ NC veteran outs Lowe’s ending military discount on lumber, appliances
Mooresville, NC14 hours ago
Panthers great Greg Olsen named his son after late team owner Jerry Richardson
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Without LaMelo Ball, the Hornets are downright offensive. And not in a good way
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
How Panthers’ Jaycee Horn has prepared South Carolina’s Cam Smith, Darius Rush for NFL
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Tournament MVP Jhessyka Williams carries Gardner-Webb to Big South women’s title
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Tajion Jones stuck with UNC Asheville and pushed the Bulldogs to a Big South title
Asheville, NC7 hours ago
Driver run off road in shooting on I-485 in west Charlotte
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Cornbread unplugged: Charlotte’s Cedric Maxwell on Bird, Barkley and 1977 Final Four
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Charlotte FC starts with hope, ends with one mistake after another in loss to St. Louis
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness is a vote grab charade | Opinion
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Charlotte Waffle House found with ‘live roach’, unclean equipment during health inspection
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
High school football is coming to Bank of America Stadium in August. Here’s what we know
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Northlake Mall, CMPD vow changes as stores and shoppers cringe after spate of shootings
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Hornets’ Bryce McGowens is hitting the dreaded rookie wall. He has to crash through it
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy