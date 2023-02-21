One survivor's family says it knows public safety culture at Delaware State, all too well

She wouldn’t have known her way around in the daylight.

It was her first day of freshman year. It was a time of excitement, a time of discovery. It was a late-summer evening Kalen hoped would mean new memories and new friends, those hopes leading her to a party near her Dover campus. But everything looked different in the dark.

She got turned around after leaving the party, lost knowing she had to make her way toward DSU Downtown. Soon Kalen noticed someone following her. She kept walking. Her mother remembers the phone call, then panic growing across both lines.

“I was on the phone with her at some points,” said Nichele Chasteen, eyes flickering to her daughter across the table. “I was able to see her being followed by somebody. And we had lost contact.”

The stranger offered to help her reach campus. Instead, they say, he would ultimately follow Kalen home, meet up with another man, and both attack her as her mother tried to alert Delaware State University police.

Delaware State has been rocked in recent weeks by student unrest over campus safety and the handling of sexual assault cases. A protest and several emotional town halls reached a fever pitch by late January, while early February saw students and parents in Legislative Hall .

Through audio recordings, on-campus interviews and protest testimony, students have shared concerns about untimely response, victim blaming, lack of sensitivity and more from their campus protection. Others simply don’t feel safe at night, avoid stairwells or carry pepper spray.

While hundreds stood in such protest or filled closed meetings, this family says it knows firsthand the culture of public safety at Delaware State when it comes to sexual violence. Kalen and her family wanted to share that story, in hopes the community keeps demanding more. Delaware Online/The News Journal does not typically identify victims alleging sexual assault, but Kalen was comfortable sharing her first name.

Police Chief Bobby Cummings declined an interview request on this case through a spokesperson. The university said any comment on an ongoing investigation would be inappropriate.

When asked directly about concerns of "victim blaming” or other insensitivity among officers, Delaware State said issues with sexual assault investigations “are sensitive." However, "police have to learn the facts of the case to determine whether a crime has been committed and are required to exercise due diligence.”

Although the freshman didn't wish to share her last name or photograph, in crime logs and other faceless statistics, the then-18-year-old survivor would be one of 10 rapes reported in 2022. Four other reports joined in January alone, with another from a parent on Feb. 7. This violence isn't unique to Delaware State, and more often these crimes are committed by someone a victim knows. Kalen's case remains active.

The Dover institution insists it’s on the road to change — but for some students and families, issues run deep.

Reporting the unthinkable at DSU

Chasteen continued, gripping her phone at the dining room table.

“I called the school police, like, I think something's happening to my child. This is the last place she was at. She's not moving.”

She shook her head as she recalled a lack of urgency she felt. The mother living just outside Wilmington said she had to wait as police said someone would go to her daughter’s dorm. Some two hours later, she said, they arrived.

Kalen stood up as her mom spoke, crossing the Edgemoor apartment in a few hasty strides to reach her bedroom. Sobs could be heard through its thin wooden door after it slammed shut.

“This is hard for her,” Chasteen said, looking toward the room.

It’s a home with her and three daughters now, Kalen having followed the oldest to Delaware’s fastest-growing HBCU . It’s been nearly six months since the reported attack, since the rape kit in a Dover hospital, since initial statements with university police.

Chasteen still hasn’t gotten answers. She knows her daughter’s attackers walk free. The mother claims the university met her with resistance at every step, offering little support to her daughter or herself. She said as much on a legislative stage Feb. 2, speaking at Delaware State’s budget hearing with state lawmakers.

The main suspect, Chasteen would learn, was not attending Delaware State. So Title IX never reached out to her or Kalen, she said, which appears to fall in line with current university policy .

She did get one call, though.

“An anonymous call from a staff member giving me condolences,” she said, remembering the oddly blocked number. “She was very emotional. ... She said this came across her desk, and she knows that it's not going to get any proper attention. And she just wanted to apologize to me now.”

Chasteen’s phone filled with texts from resident assistants, recorded conversations with officers, calls to administration for help. She said she’s gotten almost nowhere. She pressed that officers seemed insensitive and ill-equipped to handle her daughter’s interviews. In one, she claims a university officer asked Kalen if she "liked” a portion of the late August events.

Chasteen said university police never followed up with her. It took fierce advocating, as the mother tells it, just to see Kalen moved to a new dorm when she returned.

“Never had updates. No email responses. Nothing. Nothing at all,” she said. “I had to pay someone to drive me out to the Attorney General's office, so I could get some help."

Her daughter’s case has now reached the Delaware Department of Justice, a spokesperson confirmed Feb. 13, as the Office of the Attorney General works in communication with both Chasteen and university police. It remains an active investigation, and the department would offer no further comment.

Chasteen couldn’t attend town hall meetings on campus, but she hopes the conversation doesn't end here.

“I just want the people who hurt my child to be arrested and held accountable,” Chasteen said. “And I want for the officers who don't do their jobs — they don't need their jobs. They're not protecting the students.”

Murky waters ahead

Kalen was the type of kid who sneaked a book into the movie theater.

Always Chasteen's “sweetest baby,” the youngster born in Philadelphia was the child teachers would ask to show new students around. In a later move to Delaware, her mother recalled, she was still her bubbly self, loving to laugh and hardly acting out like other teens.

College was a lofty decision, but the idea of following her older sister to a historically Black university close by brought comfort. Her high school counselor won’t forget the decision.

“As the professional facilitator who guided Kalen there, I have a sense of responsibility that goes along with that,” said Iman Turner, her old counselor within Brandywine School District. “It's difficult. A harm was done that can't be undone.”

Her family called Turner just days after the reported attack. A trusted adviser after settling into a new district in high school, he still remains part of her support system, alongside family and regular therapy.

Today, Chasteen describes a long road ahead. Her daughter doesn’t go out much. She’s quieter than before. Her sister checks on her frequently. Like the case itself, it’s never clear if closure will come.

Chasteen is considering a civil lawsuit, having begun raising money for a lawyer. She’s waiting to see what comes of the investigation at the state level. She claims the university hasn’t cooperated with the DOJ, but the department would not comment.

Meanwhile, Delaware State has announced its response to student unrest.

A “Safe Space Coalition” — made of student committees, parents and administrators — has formed to assess existing protocol for University President Tony Allen. Mandatory sensitivity training is to be scheduled across the university, starting with public safety. Upgrades to lights and cameras are reportedly on the way, too, alongside officer body cameras and a newly appointed sexual assault awareness officer.

With 33 public safety personnel — a number that includes certified police officers, as well as security guards, dispatch, an IT person and administrators — Delaware State said it has intensified campus security. Gates close after 5 p.m., requiring ID checks to enter, and the school says patrols are being increased around residential halls in the evening and early morning hours.

Chasteen just wishes things could have been different.

She wishes she was getting ready for her child to come home filled with exciting stories from her freshman year. She expected more from an HBCU that promised to be her family. She still does.

“Just a little bit more genuine care for the students, and this would have been a different experience for her and all the other students that came before her,” Chasteen said.

“I felt like I could trust them, like I'm in a safe place. I feel like my people want to take care of me. But that's not the case,” she continued. “Your people are covering up bad things that happen and telling you to suck it up, deal with it and move on.”

