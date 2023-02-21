Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WRTV

'I wouldn't change a thing': Woman born with CHD proud of her scars

By Kelsey Anderson,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kW5z_0kuLs1kg00

INDIANAPOLIS — Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defects in the United States.

CHD impacts nearly 40,000 babies a year.

Heart issues don’t just impact a certain age group, in fact Tracy Bruner’s story starts here at riley hospital for children. She’s since live a fairly normal life except for a health scare as an adult.

“I was born with two congenital heart defects,” Bruner said.

Bruner’s life started out at Riley Hospital for Children.

She had a few open-heart surgeries before her third birthday.

“I really didn’t have any health issues growing up,” Bruner said.

That changed in 2017 when Bruner was 44 years old.

“I knew something was wrong. I didn’t feel right,” Bruner said.

She told me, a few days before thanksgiving she felt weak and dizzy. Her husband ready to take her to the ER.

“He picked me up and was ready to take me to the Emergency Room and as quickly as the symptoms came on, they were gone,” Bruner said.

A few days later she says she woke up sick, couldn’t form sentences and she was choking when she tried to eat or drink.

“They said we think she just has the flu and luckily my husband spoke up and said she can’t even swallow water,” Bruner said.

“The doctor looked at me and said ‘do you have a picture of her?’ and he could tell this side of my face was starting to droop and they did a cat scan and sure enough I had not only had a stroke that day but there were strokes before,” Bruner said.

After the strokes and more testing, they learned she needed a pacemaker and will likely need a heart transplant in the future.

Her message today to anyone listening is this.

“Make sure that you’re paying attention to your body because looking back on it I was like ‘oh why didn’t I see that?’ Bruner said.

The acronym F.A.S.T is used to remember stroke symptoms. Face, arms, speech and time.

And even after the scares, surgeries and hospital stays, “I wouldn’t change a thing because it has made me who I am,” Bruner said.

Bruner and her family walk in the annual heart walk to raise money for research.

“Thank you so much for giving money. Because from the bottom of my fixed heart, to the bottom of her fixed heart these funds goo to fix things and make things better,” Bruner said.

To learn more about the warning signs of a stroke and what do click here.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts |
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Two newborns surrendered in Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes within 48 hours
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Indy native's oral care company gives back to homeless veterans
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Baby born in August 2022 heading home from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Putnam County man marches with American flag for veteran suicide awareness
Greencastle, IN1 day ago
Oscar-nominated film set in Muncie tells powerful story of love conquering hate
Muncie, IN2 days ago
Colts player's book drive kicks off for March
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
John Mellencamp donating archive collection to Indiana University
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Indy Peace Fellowship 'peacemakers' share personal impact of gun violence
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Thin Mint Thursday: Versiti and Girl Scouts partner to encourage donors
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Central Indiana Police launch No Ticket Let's Fix It program for March
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
Jackrabbit Coffee: Helping perk up Anderson one cup at a time
Anderson, IN4 days ago
School system to deploy mobile service with clothing, books, more for families
Greenwood, IN6 days ago
IFD rescues ten from east side apartment fire
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD, near east side shooting leaves one critical Sunday night
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
The Slippery Noodle Inn is under new ownership
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
How Indiana's Historical Marker Program Highlights Black History
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
IMPD investigates homicide on Indy's southeast side
Indianapolis, IN12 hours ago
New website launches to help victims of gun violence in Indy
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Eli Lilly to slash insulin prices, cap out-of-pocket costs
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Local jewelry store gives away "Say Gay" stickers in protest of HB 1608 passing
Zionsville, IN6 days ago
'Gown Town' offers hundreds of free prom dresses at Tippecanoe Mall
Lafayette, IN5 days ago
IMPD investigates two people shot, one dead on the west side
Indianapolis, IN14 hours ago
IMPD investigates two people shot on near southeast side
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
'She's in bad shape' 130-year-old barn McCordsville barn damaged during storms
Mccordsville, IN5 days ago
Endress+Hauser to expand, adding jobs and STEM opportunities in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN3 days ago
Three men convicted of murder in February 2020 quadruple homicide
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Irvington neighbors concerned over series of vandalisms targeting homes
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
New Richmond Police K-9 officer, K-9 complete training
Richmond, IN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy