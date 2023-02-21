Open in App
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Brief Snow To Sleet, Then Freezing Rain/Rain Wed Evening

By Tony Petrarca,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQTP1_0kuLrBWu00

Good Wednesday Morning

We will start with sunshine Wednesday morning , then increasing clouds by afternoon and evening. Wet snow arrives just after 6PM. It will snow for about 2-4 hours before we change to sleet, freezing rain, and then rain later in the evening and overnight. Due to the snow being brief, only a slushy coating in possible across northern RI before the change to rain. Slow travel speeds and reduced visibility expected for the evening commute. Some roads in northern RI ma be slick as temperatures there hover near 32°

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0kuLrBWu00

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

❄️ Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Wednesday starts off dry and sunny, but clouds arive by afternoon/evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5IZQ_0kuLrBWu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwCbh_0kuLrBWu00

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 2:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVBia_0kuLrBWu00

WEDNESDAY EVENING 7:00PM

Any snow accumulations look minor, but roads could be slick in far northern RI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020yA3_0kuLrBWu00

WEDNESDAY NIGHT 9:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyrzR_0kuLrBWu00

WEDNESDAY NIGHT 11:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3XG6_0kuLrBWu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VNRC_0kuLrBWu00

THURSDAY 7:00AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUgNL_0kuLrBWu00
