Weather Alert: Brief Snow To Sleet, Then Freezing Rain/Rain Wed Evening
By Tony Petrarca,
12 days ago
Good Wednesday Morning
We will start with sunshine Wednesday morning , then increasing clouds by afternoon and evening. Wet snow arrives just after 6PM. It will snow for about 2-4 hours before we change to sleet, freezing rain, and then rain later in the evening and overnight. Due to the snow being brief, only a slushy coating in possible across northern RI before the change to rain. Slow travel speeds and reduced visibility expected for the evening commute. Some roads in northern RI ma be slick as temperatures there hover near 32°
