2 men dead following Cranston house fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Cranston early Friday morning.

Two elderly men were killed in the fire, according to the state fire marshal.

The fire broke out inside a home on Whitewood Drive around 2:30 a.m. prompting more than 25 firefighters to respond to the scene.

“I looked outside and saw that the house was ablaze,” a neighbor told 12 News. “It’s a scary feeling just because you’re so helpless, but I have to say that the Cranston Fire Department did a phenomenal job.”

“It was a little scary, but they had it under control,” the neighbor continues. “I’m sad about what happened.”

The back of the home sustained heavy damage and the front windows were completely blown out.

Police tape has been put up around the scene as officials continue to investigate.

