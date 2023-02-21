Quick Hits February 21, 2023

PERMIAN BASIN GIVES

Permian Basin Gives has scheduled a one-day event encouraging area residents to create meaningful impact through the nonprofits that serve the community today.

To register, visit at permianbasingives.org.

FREE TAX ASSISTANCE

The Ector County Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave., has scheduled free tax assistance for seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 11.

Appointment is required. For more information or to make an appointment, call 432-337-5281.

ASU MUSIC FACULTY RECITAL

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled the Angelo State University music faculty recital at 11:30 a.m. today. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8mk46e.

ODC JOINT MEETING

The Odessa Development Corporation will host a meeting between the Odessa City Council and the Ector County Commissioner’s Court to discuss the future of interlocal agreements between the entities.

The meeting will take place at the Electronics and Technology Building at the Odessa College Campus in the Saulsbury Conference Room, beginning at 6 p.m. today.

HUNKS: THE SHOW

City Nights, 7400 W. County Rd. 116, Midland, has scheduled Hunks: The Show from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. today.

Audience members must be 21 years of age.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mwahnubf.

ASHES TO GO

Connection Christian Church has scheduled Ashes to Go on Wednesday at the following times and locations.

7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Kent Kwik, 4350 Loop 338.

10 a.m., Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St.

Noon, the corner of Tanglewood Lane & Penbrook St.

2:30 p.m., Medical Center Hospital chapel, 500 W. Fourth St.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 3805 E. 42nd St.

7 p.m., Ecumenical Worship Service at Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

For more information, contact the Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks at [email protected] or 432-248-4483.