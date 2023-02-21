Open in App
Nashville, TN
WKRN News 2

Metro Police investigating three overnight shootings across Nashville

By Alicia Patton,

12 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating three separate shootings that left at least one dead and two injured Monday night.

Officials say the first shooting resulted in a homicide and was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike. Metro police say one person was killed and no arrests have been made. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Just 30 minutes later, Metro police responded to another shooting call in the 3200 block of Sennadale Lane. At least one person was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were sustained during the shooting.

According to Metro police, an witness stated the victim and suspect had gotten into an argument in the parking lot of a Citgo located on Dickerson Pike. The suspect allegedly followed the victim and shot at him in the 3200 block of Sennadale Lane. The victim’s injuries were confirmed to be non-life-threatening

Metro police responded to the third shooting just before midnight in the 500 block of Elgin Street. According to the authorities, a 17-year-old was inside the residence when the alleged drive-by shooting occurred.

Officials say the 17-year-old was grazed in the arm by a bullet and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, officers found multiple bullets holes throughout the home. No suspects were identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at at 615-742-7463 .

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

