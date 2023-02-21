Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

RPD searching for vehicle stolen overnight from West Main Street

By George Gandy,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efuUb_0kuLn3q900

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen overnight on West Main Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a group of people was surrounding the vehicle at a gas station parking lot on W. Main Street. When police arrived, the group fled in all directions as the stolen vehicle took off.

RPD said one officer pursued an individual on foot, but it was revealed the person never had contact with the vehicle. The individual was not charged.

Police have said the stolen vehicle has not been located and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
Heavy police presence at Main Street Armory
Rochester, NY1 hour ago
Rochester woman shot as bullets fly through window of Burlington Ave home
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
Police chase leads to 2 teenagers in custody for driving stolen Kia
Rochester, NY2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Geneva Police investigating graffiti incidents at businesses, residence
Geneva, NY12 hours ago
Woman expected to survive shooting near Weld St.
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
Two men suffer injuries following Diringer Place shooting
Rochester, NY5 hours ago
Woman stabbed near Mazda Terrace, police say
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Portion of Church St. to close starting Monday
Rochester, NY8 hours ago
‘Stop the Violence’ discusses recent spike in car thefts, smash and grabs
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Naples woman arrested for DWI, 1-year-old child in back seat
Naples, NY15 hours ago
RPD: Man taken to Strong Hospital after altercation involving a hammer
Rochester, NY1 day ago
PD: U-Haul stolen in Rochester area found in Troy
Troy, NY2 days ago
Central Ave. to close periodically until May
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Man faces arson charges in Lyons
Lyons, NY1 day ago
Brighton convenience store the latest smash-and-grab victim, police say
Brighton, NY2 days ago
6-month-old baby reported dead in Bath; investigation underway
Bath, NY1 day ago
Electrical issue causes apartment fire on St. Paul Street
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Union Street re-opened after tractor-trailer knocks down power lines
Chili, NY2 days ago
N. Water St. to close Saturday for crane placement
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Rochester police, NYSP presence on corner of North Goodman St. and Ferndale Cres.
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Body found in Hertz car rental on Ajax Road, Gates police investigate
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Rochester man convicted of murder in relation to March 2022 incident
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Monroe County to add 23rd official park
Henrietta, NY2 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Canandaigua shooting, Buffalo fire
Canandaigua, NY3 days ago
Greece PD: 18-year-old victim ID’d in Affinity Ln. shooting, remains in critical condition
Greece, NY3 days ago
Petroleum spill in Geneva caused by nearby leaking fuel container
Geneva, NY12 hours ago
Fake weapon confiscated at Gates-Chili High School
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Victor Fire Department offering free car seat inspections for parents
Victor, NY2 days ago
Power restores after ‘Thundersnow’ conditions
Rochester, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy