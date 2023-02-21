What to know about South Jersey's skate scene as county prepares for new park

A recent meeting hosted by Camden County Commissioners to discuss plans for a proposed skatepark drew more than 100 people. Each person who spoke, said county spokesman Dan Keashen, supported the addition of a skatepark to the county's sprawling parks system.

The proposed park's size, location and design are still under discussion, Keashen added, and it was too soon to provide an estimate for the project without knowing the details.

But what is certain is that any skatepark will add to an already robust South Jersey skateboarding scene.

Here are some fun facts for you to, uh, roll over.

South Jersey's skaters are a diverse group

"It's diverse because the skateboarding community is basically a family," Wander Peralta told the Burlington County Times in 2021. "It doesn't matter what color you are, what race you are. You can be your own person when you skate."

"It overshadows all of the undercurrents of why people can't get along because if you're accepted just for your skating your color really goes away," said pro skater Chuck Treece. "The whole 4/20 aspect of skating, there's this healthy holistic skating, there's longboard skating, there's freestyle skating, there's so many things, downhill skating. If you look at all of the aspects of skating you get to meet a lot of different people."

"As a nonbinary adult, it's so fulfilling to see kids that are like non-gender conforming come up and say 'Oh you're like me', that is really beautiful," said J. Nyla McNeill. "It just all happens very naturally."

LOVE Park was famous, but so was Cherry Hill

The indoor Cherry Hill Skatepark used to draw skaters from all over the country, including pros like Jami Godfrey, Victor Perez and Treece. Its proximity to Philadelphia, where LOVE Park was world-renowned for skateboarding but city leaders were often hostile to skaters, and its location just off Route 38 made it a popular alternative or side trip for skaters. The park was open just a short time (1978-81) and had four bowls, a left and right kidney, an intermediate bowl and its famous "Egg Bowl." A Facebook group dedicated to the park has more than 750 members.

Skateparks in South Jersey

Philly's LOVE Park has been reconfigured and is no longer the flagship skatepark in the city. Now, skaters flock to FDR Park's graffitied concrete expanses stretching underneath I-95 overpasses. But skaters don't need to cross the Walt Whitman Bridge to have a great experience.

Camden, Pennsauken, Maple Shade, Medford, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, West Deptford, Clayton, and Delanco all have skateparks of varying shapes, sizes and features.

Does your kid want to learn to skate? Here's how they can.

Rising Leaders Skate Club meets most Saturdays (weather permitting) from 10 to 11 a.m. at Camden's Stockton Park. Brant Beaupre, a father of two and longtime skater, and other volunteers foster a welcoming, inclusive community where anyone, regardless of ability, can learn to skate. N'Namdee Nelson, executive director of the nonprofit Rising Leaders, saw an opportunity when Beaupre and his wife Jeanne, who's on Rising Leaders' board, hosted a get-together at their home and several of the kids expressed an interest in learning to skateboard.

No equipment? No board? No worries: RL Skateclub has pads, helmets and boards. Best of all: The sessions are free. Follow them on Instagram for more information.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has called the region home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @wordsbyPhaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

