Branch County to revisit pending issues in March work meetings

BRANCH COUNTY — County commissioners expect a report in March from the 911 consultant on efforts to fix issues in communications between Michigan State Police radios and its new 911 Central dispatch 800 MHz radio system.

The commission at its Thursday work session heard from regional commander First Lt. Barry Schrader and 911 director Jim Swick about communication delays between the state and local radios.

Swick said contractor J&K Communications is working on recently discovered programming problems.

The county continued the contract of consultants ADC Telcom for two more years aft just over $25,000 a year to facilitate handling technical problems.

Prior story: MSP radios issues continue in Branch County

Commissioner Tom Matthew also asked that next month the commission receive reports on four other issues that have been pending since last year. Mathew would like a discussion on the American Rescue Plan funding plans, what the county will do with settlements received from opioid lawsuits, long-range financial plans for Maple Lawn nursing facility and possibly the creation of a committee to deal with emergency medical ambulance services.

County Administrator Bud Norman and Commissioner Jon Houtz pointed out there is already a subcommittee of the 911 board looking at EMS ambulance services.

Maple Lawn Administrator Jayne Sabaitis already reports quarterly on the financial status of the county nursing home. Sabaitis brought to the commission last summer financial issues created when the state began recapturing overpayments from Medicare.

Matthew said he was looking to see what planning is taking place so this does not occur again.

Branch County recently received its first $225,000 payment of the $1.2 million in settlement it received from the opioid suit it filed in 2018.

Norman recently sent out a memo from the state on suggested ways the settlement could be spent.

Prior story Branch County receives first opioid lawsuit payment

Since the county received $8.4 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief package, commissioners received numerous requests to fund various projects in the county.

The county targeted the funds as possible seed money for a projected $45 to $52 million county wide high-speed internet project.

It joined in December with Frontier Communications to apply for federal and state funds to possibly build out the system but is now waiting to see if it can get grants for the work.

Subscribe follow Branch County spending. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

The county must commit the ARPA funds for infrastructure projects by the end of 2024.

Commissioners did agree to bring up the items in March for commission information and possible discussion.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR .

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Branch County to revisit pending issues in March work meetings