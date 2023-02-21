Around the world with 'Midnight': Duncan collection of 'The Book' on display at GHS

The late John Duncan and his wife, Ginger, were longtime friends of John Berendt, author of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” and, through the years, amassed an impressive collection of various editions of the book and other items related to “the book, as the international bestseller was nicknamed.

The Duncan’s collection recently was donated to the Georgia Historical Society and will be on display to the public through March 31 at the GHS Research Center at 501 Whitaker St. in Savannah.

John Duncan died on Sept. 21, 2022. After his death, a Morning News story detailed his life and his connection to Savannah and “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”

The Duncans lived downtown on Taylor Street near the former home of antiques dealer Jim Williams whose story Berendt detailed in the book. Duncan often stood outside his home, where the garden level doubled as a shop filled with historic ephemera, and talked to tourists about the book, the article said.

Berendt became good friends with the Duncans and often stayed at their home when he visited Savannah. A GHS spokesperson spoke highly of the Duncan’s collection and how fortunate the society is to be the recipient of the items.

“Seeing all of the foreign editions grouped together is really impressive as it demonstrates the truly global impact of the book,” says Nate Pedersen, manager of the Archival and Reference Team at the GHS Research Center. “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” clearly resonated with people from all over the world. Its extraordinary success helped make Savannah a global tourist destination, the impacts of which we are still seeing today. By having all these books on display, we hope to be able to connect visitors from around the world with the source material that may have inspired their travels.”

In addition, the Duncans generously donated other fascinating items related to the book to the GHS, including:

Unbound manuscript of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” with a cover letter from Berendt dated May 18, 1993, as a presentation copy of the unpublished manuscript to the Duncans.

John Lee Hancock’s screenplay of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” inscribed by Hancock and Berendt, along with twelve members of the film’s production crew, including the actor Paul Hipp (portrayed Joe Odom in the film). · A copy inscribed to the Duncans by Berendt and Lady Chablis.

A copy used for a broadcast of “Prairie Home Companion” in Savannah in Savannah.

First edition, first printing of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” signed by Berendt.

A “flipbook” edition of the book.

These additional items are currently unavailable to the public until they can be properly archived, the GHS said.

Last fall, an auction of other items belonging to the Duncans included Peter Gordon’s rare 1734 map of Savannah – the first known printed view of the new city. Twelve of Gordon’s maps are in museums and five are privately owned.

The sale also included Jack Leigh’s photograph “Midnight, Bonaventure Cemetery,” which was featured on the cover of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” Berendt, a longtime friend of the Duncans. The numbered photograph was signed by both Leigh and Berendt.

For more information about the “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” exhibit at the GHS, please contact Keith Strigaro, Director of Communications, at 912-651-2125 ext. 153 or kstrigaro@georgiahistory.com.