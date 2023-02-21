Kentucky's Carly Pearce on Blake Shelton tour, Chris Stapleton's National Anthem and more

Taylor Mill, Kentucky native Carly Pearce has added Grammy Award winner to her already dazzling resume.

The country music singer-songwriter, who is currently on tour with her pal Blake Shelton and will be performing in Louisville this month, told the Courier-Journal her win at the 65th Grammy Awards in February was the icing on the cake during a multi-year run of accomplishments, accolades, and awards.

"This is a really wonderful time in my life," Pearce said. "It's really hard to put into words what it is like to have everything you have ever wanted in your life to have happened. I am just feeling very, very blessed."

Winning the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Ashley McBryde cemented the duo's place in history. Pearce and McBryde are the first female pairing to win the Grammy with their chart-topping hit "Never Wanted To Be That Girl."

Raised in Northern Kentucky, Pearce left at 16 to pursue a music career, performing at Dollywood in Tennessee before moving to Nashville. While she hasn't lived in the Bluegrass State since she was a teenager, Pearce said her Kentucky roots have made her the successful award-winning musician she is today.

"To me, it's where I found my love of music and my dream of becoming a country music artist. It's where I learned how to be myself," Pearce told the Courier Journal. "So many wonderful artists have come from Kentucky and influenced me, Loretta Lynn, Ricky Skaggs, Patty Loveless, Bill Monroe, The Judds, Chris Stapleton — I feel like they have shaped me into who I am."

Here's what to know about Pearce's upcoming tour, and her thoughts on Chris Stapleton's rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LXII.

When will Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton perform in Louisville?

Even before her Grammy win, Pearce needed to find a larger trophy case. She was honored as one of CMT's 2022 Artists of The Year, she is the reigning ACM/CMA Awards Female Artist/Vocalist of the Year and a Grand Ole Opry member — fittingly invited by Dolly Parton.

Pearce will release her first live album, "29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City)" while on tour with Blake Shelton. The Kentucky native's album drops on March 24, a couple of weeks after the " Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" stops in Louisville for a show on March 9.

"I love coming home to Kentucky. It's always a wonderful feeling to be back here," she said. "I am just really excited to be coming home and to be performing in Louisville."

The multi-city tour kicked off on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and makes its only stop in the Bluegrass State at the KFC YUM Center . Pearce told the Courier Journal fans can expect to hear a lot of songs off her new album when she takes the stage.

How to get tickets to see Carly Pearce in Louisville with Blake Shelton

"Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" takes place Thursday, March, 9 at 7 p.m. at KFC YUM Center , 1 Arena Plaza. Tickets range from $30 to $249 at Ticketmaster.com . For information, visit kfcyumcenter.com .

What Carly Pearce thought of Chris Stapleton's National Anthem performance

Pearce wasn't surprised by the outpouring of support from fans who were blown away by Kentucky native Chris Stapleton's soulful rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LXII. Pearce told the Courier Journal that Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy award winner and influence in her own musical career, was simply himself.

"He wasn't trying to be anything but authentic to himself and I think that really resonated with people," she said. "I think we all want to be real and write real music and that is an area where Kentucky artists really excel."

