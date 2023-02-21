Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Kentucky basketball after its win against Auburn

A couple weeks after being projected to miss the the NCAA Tournament entirely, Kentucky's résumé — and reality — is very different.

In the middle of February, the Wildcats (20-9, 11-5 SEC) had just one Quad 1 win. After Wednesday night's victory at Florida, John Calipari's team is now 5-7 in Quad 1 games — the contests most crucial in determining a team's NCAA worthiness.

Now on a four-game win streak — which includes three Quad 1 victories and Saturday's triumph over Auburn , a Quad 2 game —UK is now as high as a 5-seed in some of the latest projections.

Bracketologists.com , which seeds its projected bracket solely on NET rankings, now has Kentucky as a No. 5 seed. Bracketmatrix.com projects the Wildcats' average seed as 8.10, appearing in all 94 brackets. BracketWAG.com , which updated its bracket Saturday night, predicts UK will be a No. 8 seed and take on 9-seed Pittsburgh in a first-round matchup in the West Regional.

Here are the latest projections as of Sunday afternoon:

NCAA Tournament projections for Kentucky from ESPN

Joe Lunardi, ESPN's resident bracketologist, released his latest full field projections Friday morning. He now has UK as an 8-seed, facing 9-seed Boise State in the first round of the East Regional.

Kentucky NCAA Tournament projections from CBS Sports

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, who heads up bracket prognosticating for the website, posted his newest projection of the 68-team field Friday morning. Palm has a eighth-seeded UK squad squaring off in Birmingham, Alabama, against an Iowa team seeded ninth.

The Athletic's NCAA Tournament projections for UK basketball

In The Athletic's newest "Bubble Watch" article, which published Tuesday , Kentucky is still a team with "Work to do" to ensure its spot in the tournament. But Eamonn Brennan believes the Wildcats are trending in the right direction.

"They were on the cut line this time last week; they still need to finish the job," he wrote. "But things are looking way, way up."

